2019 Vic Open TV Times, Leaderboards, Preview

The innovative ISPS HANDA Vic Open – the only golf tournament of its kind in the world, where the men’s and women’s fields compete on the same courses, at the same time, for an equal share of the prize money – has gone ahead in leaps and bounds in recent years.

With the help of co-sanctioning with the European Tour (men), LPGA (women), the PGA Tour of Australasia (men) and ALPG (women), and a combined prize purse of AU$3 million the tournament is attracting increasingly high quality fields of top male and female golfers.

The added prominence of the tournament is also a boon for Aussie golf fans unable to make the 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads (starting this Thursday), with live television coverage – both free to air on ABC and on Fox Sports.

Male marquee players in the field:

Geoff Ogilvy – Major Champion

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston – European Tour winner

Lucas Herbert – European Tour player and 5 th highest ranked Australian in the Official World Golf Rankings

highest ranked Australian in the Official World Golf Rankings Ryo Ishikawa – 14 time winner on the Japan Golf Tour

Jake McLeod – 2018 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner

Full field is available at pga.org.au

Female marquee players in the field:

Minjee Lee – Defending champion and World No. 6

Georgia Hall – Reigning Women’s British Open champion and 2016 champion

Pernilla Lindberg – Major champion

Paula Creamer – 10 time winner on the LPGA Tour

Karrie Webb – World Golf Hall of Famer, 41 wins on the LPGA Tour

Full field is available at lpga.com

Note: Brooke Henderson is a late withdrawal due to illness

2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open TV Guide

The broadcast will be live on ABC and Fox Sports Australia from Thursday 7 – Sunday 10 February 2019.

Approximate air times (AEDT) (subject to change):

ABC

Thursday 7, February: 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Friday 8, February: 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Saturday 9, February: 1:00pm – 7:00pm

Sunday 10, February: 1:00pm – 6:00pm

You can also catch the broadcast on your computer, tablet, smartphone and other devices through ABC’s streaming platform iview.

Fox Sports Australia

Thursday 7, February: 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Friday 8, February: 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Saturday 9, February: 1:00pm – 7:00pm

Sunday 10, February: 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Stream live sport events and TV shows from your pack through the Foxtel GO app or your browser, more information here.

