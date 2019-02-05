2019 Vic Open TV Times, Leaderboards, Preview

The innovative ISPS HANDA Vic Open – the only golf tournament of its kind in the world, where the men’s and women’s fields compete on the same courses, at the same time, for an equal share of the prize money – has gone ahead in leaps and bounds in recent years.
With the help of co-sanctioning with the European Tour (men), LPGA (women), the PGA Tour of Australasia (men) and ALPG (women), and a combined prize purse of AU$3 million the tournament is attracting increasingly high quality fields of top male and female golfers.
The added prominence of the tournament is also a boon for Aussie golf fans unable to make the 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads (starting this Thursday), with live television coverage – both free to air on ABC and on Fox Sports.
Male marquee players in the field:
- Geoff Ogilvy – Major Champion
- Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston – European Tour winner
- Lucas Herbert – European Tour player and 5th highest ranked Australian in the Official World Golf Rankings
- Ryo Ishikawa – 14 time winner on the Japan Golf Tour
- Jake McLeod – 2018 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner
- Full field is available at pga.org.au
Female marquee players in the field:
- Minjee Lee – Defending champion and World No. 6
- Georgia Hall – Reigning Women’s British Open champion and 2016 champion
- Pernilla Lindberg – Major champion
- Paula Creamer – 10 time winner on the LPGA Tour
- Karrie Webb – World Golf Hall of Famer, 41 wins on the LPGA Tour
- Full field is available at lpga.com
- Note: Brooke Henderson is a late withdrawal due to illness
2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open TV Guide
The broadcast will be live on ABC and Fox Sports Australia from Thursday 7 – Sunday 10 February 2019.
Approximate air times (AEDT) (subject to change):
ABC
Thursday 7, February: 3:00pm – 6:00pm
Friday 8, February: 3:00pm – 6:00pm
Saturday 9, February: 1:00pm – 7:00pm
Sunday 10, February: 1:00pm – 6:00pm
You can also catch the broadcast on your computer, tablet, smartphone and other devices through ABC’s streaming platform iview.
Fox Sports Australia
Thursday 7, February: 3:00pm – 6:00pm
Friday 8, February: 3:00pm – 6:00pm
Saturday 9, February: 1:00pm – 7:00pm
Sunday 10, February: 12:00pm – 6:00pm
Stream live sport events and TV shows from your pack through the Foxtel GO app or your browser, more information here.