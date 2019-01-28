Best new golf drivers 2019: Video

IF you’re looking to upgrade your golf equipment in 2019 this video detailing some of the best new drivers from the likes of Titleist, Callaway, TaylorMade, Wilson, Bridgestone and Ping might be a good place to start.

The video is from PGA.com and reckons the big deal in 2019 for golf drivers is “speed”.

As older golfers we’d like to see lots of forgiveness in their as well, and responsiveness to slower swing speeds.

The roundup starts with the latest edition in the popular Callaway Epic line, with the company touting the new “rippled finish” on the clubface of the Epic Flash range, which they say provides maximum impact from hits all across the face.

Titleist’s two new 460cc drivers have “TS” stamped on them (standing for “Titleist Speed” of course) with the TS 2 offering “explosive distance, high launch and maximum forgiveness” for higher handicappers while the TS 3 has a more penetrating flight.

TaylorMade have continued to develop their twist face concept with the new M5 and M6; while Bridgestone say the Tour B JGR, used by Brandt Snedeker to shoot a 59 in winning the 2018 Wyndham Championship, appeals to mid to high handicappers as well with its low spin and high launch.

Cobra has a new “Speedback” model (there’s that “speed” word again), Srixon continues its resurgence with the Z 785 and non-adjustable Z 585; and there’s also the ever reliable Ping’s new G410 and the Wilson Cortes.

Video: Best new drivers of 2019