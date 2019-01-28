Best new golf drivers 2019: Video

By
Brian O'Hare
-

IF you’re looking to upgrade your golf equipment in 2019 this video detailing some of the best new drivers from the likes of Titleist, Callaway, TaylorMade, Wilson, Bridgestone and Ping might be a good place to start.

The video is from PGA.com and reckons the big deal in 2019 for golf drivers is “speed”.

As older golfers we’d like to see lots of forgiveness in their as well, and responsiveness to slower swing speeds.

The roundup starts with the latest edition in the popular Callaway Epic line, with the company touting the new “rippled finish” on the clubface of the Epic Flash range, which they say provides maximum impact from hits all across the face.

Titleist’s two new 460cc drivers have “TS” stamped on them (standing for “Titleist Speed” of course) with the TS 2 offering “explosive distance, high launch and maximum forgiveness” for higher handicappers while the TS 3 has a more penetrating flight.

TaylorMade have continued to develop their twist face concept with the new M5 and M6; while Bridgestone say the Tour B JGR, used by Brandt Snedeker to shoot a 59 in winning the 2018 Wyndham Championship, appeals to mid to high handicappers as well with its low spin and high launch.

Cobra has a new “Speedback” model (there’s that “speed” word again), Srixon continues its resurgence with the Z 785 and non-adjustable Z 585; and there’s also the ever reliable Ping’s new G410 and the Wilson Cortes.

Video: Best new drivers of 2019

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

