Entries Open for 2019 NSW Veteran Golfers Strokeplay Championships

THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association Strokeplay Championship conducted again this year in Western Sydney is a hugely popular event for older golfers and will likely continue to be a sellout.

Entries are now open for the 54 hole tournament to be held at Richmond, Dunheved and Stonecutters Ridge Golf Clubs from Monday March 25 to Wednesday March 27.

Entries are on a first in, first served basis so anyone contemplating taking part should get their forms in.

The cost of just $110 includes green fees, a light breakfast and presentation lunch on day three at the Greg Norman designed Stonecutters Ridge.

The final round at Stoneutters Ridge Golf Club is always a highlight. This elevated par three on the back nine is a great challenge.

At what will be the 27th edition of the championship there is a $400 voucher up for grabs for the overall scratch winner of the Des Coady Memorial Shield as well as 54 hole and daily winners in three grades. There are also age divisions and other prizes.

Long time tournament director Les Knox (pictured at top on right) and his committee will only be taking entries from golfers looking to play all three days up to the official cut off date of March 11 after which a decision will be made whether or not to accept entries for less than three days.  Veteran golfers can be placed on a waiting list to play on one or two days in case spots become available.

