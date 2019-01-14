Tasmania welcomes 2019 Australian Veteran Golfers National Championship – Early Bird Specials

TASMANIA has become a renowned golfing destination of late and older golfers can join the growing throng with the hugely success Australian Veteran Golfers Union (AVGU) National Championship being held on the Apple Isle in November 2019.

The AVGU championship is a week-long celebration of competitive golf, socialising and sightseeing for men and women golfers aged 55 and over and this year will grace the northern Tasmanian city of Launceston.

Launceston is the second oldest city in Tasmania and gateway to the picturesque Tamar Valley, boasting natural attractions and elegant colonial and Victorian architecture and century-old parks.

It has a vibrant food and coffee culture with great cafes, bars and restaurants. Art and design take a front row seat in this charismatic city as does the beauty of the stunning Cataract Gorge – a natural oasis in the middle of the city.

As well as the four impressive local Launceston golf courses that will be part of the national championship events, the location is also within easy striking distance of the famed Barnbougle Dunes/Lost Farm Golf Courses at nearby Bridport.

Special tee times for veteran visitors have been reserved by organisers at the top rated courses on the tournament rest day on Wednesday and there are also pre and post tournament opportunities to visit.

Vets National Championship Early Bird Specials available till January 31

The vets week includes a 4BBB Medley on Monday 11 November 2019 followed by a 54 hole event for Men and Ladies on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The courses involved are Mowbray Golf Club, Country Club Tasmania, Launceston Golf Club and Riverside Golf Club.

As well as the keenly contested overall individual scratch trophy there are Men and Ladies A, B, C grade and Age Division scratch and nett trophies. Added interest comes from State and Club Championships automatically tallied by organisers.

Thanks to sponsors – including newly announced naming rights sponsor Regis Aged Care – there will be plently of prizes on offer and with golf travel company Go Golfing again handling all the backroom administration functions the tournament should again run like clockwork.

Unfortunately, after a couple of years of hard slog tournament director Rick Sindorff has had to set aside due to health issues (as of January 2019) but he leaves the organising committee confident everything possible is in place for a wonderful week of veteran golf.

There are only two ways to get to Tassie (unless you are an absolutely fabulous swimmer) and organisers have the bases covered with Virgin Airlines carrying entrant’s clubs for free and Spirit of Tasmania ferry offering special rates for golfers.

Register before 31 January 2019 & receive $50 off the golfer package, chance to win your entry for free, 2 bonus entries in prize draws – top prize $5,000 golf trip to Thailand, best rooms and pricing at your preferred accommodation & VIP seating at Presentation Dinner.

For further information and booking details visit the Go Golfing tournament pages here