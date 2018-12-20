Veteran golfers score big in ‘Christmas Cheer’ golf day in Queanbeyan

A top score of 48.6 in the four person Ambrose event was the winning score at the ACT and Region Veteran Golfers ‘Christmas Cheer’ golf day at Queanbeyan on Monday 17 December.

The round included 10 birdies and an eagle for the four players who all agreed had a “purple patch” run over the 18 holes and were six strokes ahead of their nearest rivals.

Fellow competitors were left wondering if there has ever been a better score for a similar event anywhere ? They’d love to know.

Photo: First place winners with an Ambrose score of 48.6 from left to right: Roger Mackay, Malcolm Bamford, Stewart Jones and Grant Verco with their well deserved prize packages.