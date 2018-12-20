Veteran golfers score big in ‘Christmas Cheer’ golf day in Queanbeyan

By
Brian O'Hare
-

A top score of 48.6 in the four person Ambrose event was the winning score at the ACT and Region Veteran Golfers ‘Christmas Cheer’ golf day at Queanbeyan on Monday 17 December.

The round included 10 birdies and an eagle for the four players who all agreed had a “purple patch” run over the 18 holes and were six strokes ahead of their nearest rivals.

Fellow competitors were left wondering if there has ever been a better score for a similar event anywhere ? They’d love to know.

Photo: First place winners with an Ambrose score of 48.6 from left to right: Roger Mackay, Malcolm Bamford, Stewart Jones and Grant Verco with their well deserved prize packages. 

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

