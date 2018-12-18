Free to air TV coverage of 2019 Vic Open and Women’s Australian Open

AUSSIE golf fans will be in for a good start to the 2019 pro golfing year with free-to-air television coverage of the surging Vic Open and the Women’s Australian Open in Adelaide announced.

There will be back to back weeks of coverage of the two big events on the ABC broadcast in February live across the country and around the world

The ISPS Handa Vic Open – where men and women compete for the same prize money at the same time – will be on free-to-air TV for the first time in its modern format with ABC TV to broadcast 16 hours of live play from February 7-10.

And in another first, the action from 13th Beach Golf Links will also be simulcast on Fox Sports Australia across all four days.

The LPGA Tour and European Tour have each put the Vic Open on their schedules for the first time in 2019, so the international flavour of this unique tournament will now be seen by huge audiences around the world.

The 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open will reach 162 countries and more than 750 million households through Golf Channel and Sky Sports in the key markets of Asia, Europe and North and South America.

Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Martin Pakula, said it was fantastic to have Barwon Heads and the state share the limelight with some of the world’s best golfing destinations.

“I encourage all golf fans who can’t make it to the Open to tune in to what promises to be a highlight of the 2019 international golfing calendar,” Pakula said.

The ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open returns to The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide for the first time since 2016 and the ABC will continue its long-standing coverage of the best in women’s golf with the LPGA’s global platforms ensuring reach extends in excess of 500 million homes.

Nick Morris, head of ABC Sport, said the network had a “strong pedigree in bringing first-class sporting content” to Australian fans.

“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Golf Australia in bringing audiences to the Australian Women’s Open and next year we are delighted to extend this partnership to include live coverage of the Vic Open,” Morris said.

“Over two weeks, Australia’s golf-loving audiences will be able to tune into ABC TV to watch two of Australia’s premier golf tournaments.”

Major champions Pernilla Lindberg, who won last year’s ANA Inspiration, and Georgia Hall, winner of the Women’s British Open in August, are already locked in for a return to South Australia from 14-17 February.

The three-year rotation between The Grange, Royal Adelaide and Kooyonga begins again in 2019, with South Australia ready to welcome back some of the biggest names in women’s sport.

A host of big names are also poised to confirm their participation in the Vic Open in coming weeks.