Summer skincare pack competition winners

THANKS to all those who entered our summer skincare pack giveaways for men and women from Blessed By Nature and Handsome.

The lucky winners have been contacted with three Blessed by Nature ‘Post workout refresh’ packs going to female entrants and three Handsome grooming packs going to the male winners.

With the strong summer sun really beating down now everyone needs to ensure they are adequately attending to their skincare and sun protection needs.

For details of the sponsor products got to www.blessedbynature.com.au or https://ha.ndso.me/

The lady winners were: Kerrie Frew, Kath Kent and Narelle Alvaro. Men’s winners were: James Madden, Ken Baker and Reg Alderson.

Brian O'Hare
Brian O'Hare

Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer.

