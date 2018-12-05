Leonay name their 2018 best

Story and Photos by Noel Rowsell

Leonay Golf Club held it’s Presentation Night recently, acknowledging the outstanding performances of members during the calendar year.

Long-hitting David Moore had been in impressive form during 2018, particularly during the second half of the year and played outstandingly during the Club Championships to finish as Club Champion.

The full list of Club Championships award winners for the year are as follows:

A GRADE: Champion David Moore 277, Runner-up Andrew Moon 288; Nett Winner David Moore 265.

B GRADE: Champion – Peter McFarlane 318; Runner-Up Tony Tnokoski 318; Nett Winner Peter McFarlane 266 c/b.

C GRADE: Champion – Jarrod Fil 341; Runner-Up Terry East 355; Nett Winner Jarrod Fil 257.

JOE HARSHAM TROPHY (Best Nett Score over all Grades): Jarrod Fil 257

VETERANS: Champion – Wayne Worthy 291 c/b; Nett Winner Peter McFarlane 266

FOURSOMES DIVISION ONE: Adrian Kuipers / Ben McArdle 144; Runners-Up Daniel Worthy / Kris Zvirbulis 152; Nett Winners Mark Cain / Bruce Grant 136.

FOURSOMES DIVISION ONE MATCH PLAY: Champions – Daniel Worthy / Kris Zvirbulis; Runners-Up David Moore / James Markham.

FOURSOMES DIVISION TWO: Champions – Ian Gribble / Allan Smith 178; Runners-Up Ian Hogg / Michael McCormick 180; Nett Winners Anthony Best / George Thompson 130.

FOURSOMES DIVISION TWO MATCH PLAY: Champions – Ian Gribble/Allan Smith; Runners-Up Cameron McAliney / Daniel King

MIXED FOURSOMES: Champions – Bruce Grant / Judith Knox 165; Runners-Up Laurie Cupples / Lynne Cupples 171; Nett Winners Bruce Grant / Judith Knox 140; Runners-Up Andy Brockbank / Julie Brockbank 142.

Other major event winners were:

DON WATSON TROPHY – CLUB HANDICAP MATCH PLAY: Winner – Peter Fowler, Runner-Up Scott White

MEDAL OF MEDALS: John Lyons.

LAST MAN STANDING: Winner John Pridans; Runner-Up Peter Homan.

Eighty-two players teed off at Leonay GC on 19th November for the Annual Four-Man Ambrose and Christmas Party.

The winning team of Richard Olencewicz, John Milton, John Schneider and Terry East shot a fabulous six-under par score of 61 (nett 50 7/8) ahead of runners-up Peter McFarlane, Tom Davies, Stephen Wright and Roy Maunders with 62 (nett 51 ½).

The Medley winners were Garry Smith, Jennifer Smith, Bob Chruszcz and Rhonda Chruszcz with a net 52¾) ahead of Andy Heaton, Herta Eisbacher, John Hope and Gordon Aikenwith 53 ¾

Nearest the Pin prizes went to Julie Sutcliffe and Hugh Renny.

The Christmas Party was also the occasion to announce the winners of the ‘Veterans Point Score Challenge’, in both the Men’s and Ladies divisions.

Men: Ron Thomas 1st, Don Holland 2nd; Ladies: Clarice Mathias 1st, Annette Scheiler 2nd.

PHOTOS: Action from the Four-Man Ambrose Christmas Event at Leonay GC – photos courtesy of Noel Rowsell (www.photoexcellence.com.au)