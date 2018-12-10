Golf’s New Rules: Major Changes Effective Jan 1, 2019! – A handy fast reference guide

UNDER the new Rules OF Golf effective Jan 2019, for example, you can now ground your club in water and other penalty areas as water hazards are now called “penalty areas.”

The USGA and R & A adopted the most major changes to the Rules of Golf in more than 30 years and all go into effect January 1, 2019. This new Booklet, “GOLF’S NEW RULES: A HANDY FAST REFERENCE EFFECTIVE 2019” gives you a clear and quick description of the new rules along with a two-page Summary which will answer most new rule questions in seconds. This is helpful since the Official Guide put out by the R&A and USGA is 500+ pages and at times difficult to understand.

You don’t have to remember all the new changes if you keep this booklet in your bag or on your phone for fast answers to new rule questions. It will also help you answer many questions which players have when the major changes come into effect. Get this book and continue to enjoy the game!

