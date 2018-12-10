Golf’s New Rules: Major Changes Effective Jan 1, 2019! – A handy fast reference guide

By
Brian O'Hare
-

UNDER the new Rules OF Golf effective Jan 2019, for example, you can now ground your club in water and other penalty areas as water hazards are now called “penalty areas.”

But can you wear mask and snorkel like you wear sunglasses??? Haha!

The USGA and R & A adopted the most major changes to the Rules of Golf in more than 30 years and all go into effect January 1, 2019. This new Booklet, “GOLF’S NEW RULES: A HANDY FAST REFERENCE EFFECTIVE 2019” gives you a clear and quick description of the new rules along with a two-page Summary which will answer most new rule questions in seconds. This is helpful since the Official Guide put out by the R&A and USGA is 500+ pages and at times difficult to understand.

You don’t have to remember all the new changes if you keep this booklet in your bag or on your phone for fast answers to new rule questions. It will also help you answer many questions which players have when the major changes come into effect. Get this book and continue to enjoy the game! 
Happy golfing!
 
 
 

Amazon #1 Bestseller – Sports Coaching

Amazon #1 Bestseller – Hot New Release in Golf

Previous article2019 Presidents Cup: Tiger and Ernie prepare for battle at Royal Melbourne
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here