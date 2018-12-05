Brian Twite: Just Magnificent – Lessons from a Life in Golf

BRIAN TWITE is something of an institution at the Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne where he has been teaching Australians to play golf for more that 60 years.

At the age of 92 Brian is still imparting the wisdom he learned early in his career as a teaching professional in the United Kingdom and honed in Australian since 1955 when a group of Metropolitan members got together to poach him from Sunningdale, England, to become the head professional at their renowned Sandbelt club.

Now that wisdom and coaching skill is available to all with a new book, Just Magnificent – Lessons from a Life in Golf, that details Brian’s inspirational life story.

With forewords from Gary Player and Mike Clayton, the book is about Brian’s love of golf and the knowledge he gained about the game over his extraordinary career.

Brian’s teaching lineage goes right back to Jack Lovelock at Kings Lynn, Harold Atkinson at Abbeyfield, and the famous Arthur Lees at Sunningdale Golf Club before he was recruited to Melbourne. Brian outlines the classic principles and art of teaching he learnt in his youth which he has refined over time and still teaches today.

While Brian is a renowned storyteller, this is the first time he has told the stories of his inner game – how he grew up, became an exceptional golfer, a devoted club professional and a gifted teacher. In the process, Brian reveals what has inspired him, what makes him tick, and what keeps him teaching today. By further sharing his lessons and his golfing fundamentals, Brian hopes he can help even more golfers be the best that they can be.

With the help of biographer Gillian Ednie, who started her lessons with Brian as a teenager, stories about Brian’s enormous impact on family, friends, and pupils to famous golfers, such as Gary Player and Mike Clayton, have also been included.

Originally intended as a gift for his 90th birthday, the project began with a just few audio recordings of Brian’s personal life to be shared with his family. However, as his bigger life story unfolded the project developed a momentum of its own. It soon became apparent that many important stories and his legacy, as a teacher and an elder in the golf club, had not been recorded and were in danger of being lost. Just Magnificent – Lessons from a Life in Golf can now be shared with his much-loved family, friends and wider golfing community.

The book will be launched at the Metropolitan Golf Club on Wednesday 12 December 2018.

The book is available now for $32.50, or $39.50 with postage anywhere in Australia, from:

www.yourbiography.com.au/BrianTwite.

It is also available from 1 December 2018 from:

The pro shop at Metropolitan Golf Club, Golf Road South Oakleigh, Victoria 3167, and

My Bookshop, 513 Malvern Road, Hawksburn Victoria 3142.

