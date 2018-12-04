Mark Pearson back-to-back ACT Senior winner: Australian senior amateur golfing wrap December 2018

Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest senior amateur golfing action from around the country.

NATIONAL

Mark Pearson wins the ACT Senior Championship back-to-back

Ex-Canberran and current Mona Vale Golf Club member, Mark Pearson, recorded a close win over fellow Mona Vale member, Greg Stanford. This is the second year in a row that Mark has won the ACT Senior championship which is a rare feat in senior golf.

Day 1 was played around Queanbeyan GC with three players taking round 1 honours. David Robb (Corowa), Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef) and Neil Bartley (Port Kembla) posted rounds of one over par 71’s. Three shots back on 74 were Dave McClelland (Wyong), Chris Gray (Bonville), John Mihaljevic (Royal Canberra) and Mark Pearson (Mona Vale).

Day 2 was played around Gunghalin Lakes with rain occurring for most of the players rounds. Day 2 honours went to Greg Ellis (Forster Tuncurry) who blitzed the field with a great one under par round of 71, which included a hole in one on the 5th hole. Matt Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge) and Ross Bockman (Long Reef) fired even par rounds of 72. Going into round 3, Mark Pearson and David Robb on five over par, were holding a two-shot lead over Cranfield and Ellis on seven over par. Matthew Taylor, Greg Stanford (Mona Vale) and Wayne Buick (Royal Canberra) were a shot back on eight over par.

Day 3 was played at Federal GC and all players were ready for an 8am shot gun start. Mark Pearson held onto to his lead to win by one shot from a fast finishing Greg Stanford who carded a tidy round of 73 to make up ground on the field. Although Pearson would not have known, but his birdie 3 on the last hole, after hitting a wedge to inches from the cup would deliver him the win.

222 Mark Pearson (74-73-75)

223 Greg Stanford (75-75-73)

225 David Robb (71-76-78)

227 Wally Gregory (78-77-72), Russell Rogers (75-76-76) and David Mc Clelland (74-78-75)

228 Ken Brewer (77-76-75)

229 Geoff Cranfield (71-78-80)

230 Greg Ellis (78-71-81)

231 Anthony Kennings (79-74-78), Gregory Matheson (76-79-76) and John Mihaljevic (74-77-80)

In the Men’s nett event, local player Michael Kilfoyle (Royal Canberra) on 211 just edged out Russell Rogers (Tura) on 212. Greg Stanford and Stephen Wallace both finished on 214.

Pauline Jeffery claims Women’s ACT Seniors Championship

In the Women’s ACT Seniors championship, local player Pauline Jeffery finished on 237 with rounds of 76,79 and 82 to finish two shots ahead of Wendy Hergenhan (Bega) on 239 (80-79-80). In third place was Elizabeth Smyth (Royal Canberra) on 249 (83-78-88) with Margo Bain (Yowani) a shot back on 250 (84-82-84). Rounding out the top 5 was Jill Blenkey (Newcastle) on 266 (93-88-85).

In the women’s nett event, Pauline Jefferey won with a score of 219 from Wendy Hergenhan on 224 and Smyth on 228.

A record field played this year on three beautifully groomed courses that were set up fairly for the senior field and many thanks to Jim Jackson and his team for organising such a great event.

NEW SOUTH WALES

Beasley wins the Mollymook Seniors

A small field of 27 senior golfers attended the 36 hole Mollymook seniors around the picturesque Hilltop course and as usual the course came out on top with no seniors beating their handicap over the thirty six hole event. Local members Grahame Beasley and Frank Lampe showed the benefit of local knowledge in winning both gross and nett events.

In the gross event, Beasley won with scores of 80-78 from Lampe on 82-79 with third place on a count-back going to Brian Russell on 84-78. In the nett event, Lampe turned the table on Beasley to win with scores of 76-73. Beasley was second with scores of 76-74 from Russell with scores of 79-73.

Win No.8 for Brewer in the Cromer Seniors

Fifty senior golfers played an immaculate Cromer golf club on a sunny Tuesday morning with many players commenting on the greens, saying they were the best greens they had played all year. Ken Brewer (Concord) racked up win number eight for the year, with a solid round of one over par, 71. Ken’s game is so solid these days and it is wonderful watching him plot his way around the course. He makes the game look so easy. One shot behind Ken was Steve Puskaric (Kogarah) on 72 who continued his good form from the previous day in the Long Reef seniors, where Steve recorded another win for 2018. Jack Scruse (St. Michaels) was next on 73 with Peter Wheelhouse (Kurri Kurri) on 74.

In the nett stableford event, Roy Shuttleworth (North Ryde) won with a fine score of 37 points from David Mc Millan (Dunheved) and Gary Poland (Fox Hills) on 36 points.

Puskaric prevails in high winds in the Long Reef Seniors

Long Reef golf course bared its teeth for the forty-eight senior golfers with strong winds prevailing across the course all day. As local club captain Les Browne said, it was a three-shot breeze with most holes playing into cross winds making scoring extremely difficult. Steve Puskaric (Kogarah) won on a count back from Ross Bockman (Long Reef) with scores of 77. Third place on a count back went to Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef) with 78 from Peter Wheelhouse (Kurri Kurri), Ken Brewer (Concord) and Alan Middleton (Ryde Parramatta) all on 78.

In the nett event, popular player Bruno Pase (Rosnay) took out the event with a fine score of 71 from Mark Wilmott (Wollongong) and Mark Meares (Monash) on nett 73.

Brewer and Stanford win the NSW SOOM titles

Ken Brewer (Concord) has taken out the Gross section of the Senior order of Merit for the third consecutive year but what made this year so special was that Ken also took out the Nett section of the Senior order of Merit as well. This caps off a stellar year for Ken who also was runner up in the Australian Senior Amateur Championship in October as well as representing Australia in the Asia Pacific championship as well as the Sanctuary Cove team against New Zealand.



Evergreen senior, Greg Stanford (Mona Vale) took out the Gross section of the NSW SOOM in the over sixty five section. Age does not seem a barrier for Greg as his runner-up in the ACT Senior Amateur has shown even though there may be some aches and pains there is still many good rounds ahead of him.

Final results for the Gross score for the NSW SOOM

Place Name Events played Wins Top 5 finishes 1st Ken Brewer 36 8 21 2nd Matthew Taylor 30 1 14 3rd Geoff Cranfield 24 4 13 4th Greg Stanford 22 2 9 5th Steve Puskaric 17 3 10

Final results for the Nett score for the NSW SOOM

Place Name Events played Wins Top 5 finishes 1st Ken Brewer 36 2 7 2nd Greg Stanford 22 1 5 3rd Stephen Jones 26 3 5 4th David Mc Millan 21 0 3 5th Matthew Taylor 30 0 2

Forster Tuncurry make it three wins in a row in the Super Senior Pennant final

After a heavily rain interrupted final program the winner of the 2018 Super Senior Pennant has emerged at the Horizons Golf Resort, Port Stephens. For the 3rd time since entering in 2014, Forster Tuncurry Golf Club has taken out the title against The Lakes Golf Club from Sydney. The final was the culmination of 58 teams who entered this year’s Pennant, coming from the South Coast, Sydney out to the Blue Mountains , Central Coast, Newcastle and the Lower North Coast.

The Lakes Team boasted players of the calibre of Roy Vandersluis (current Club Champion) & Vince Clark, while Forster Tuncurry had Tony Kennings, Peter Chatillon, Paul Connell, Mike Jackson and Captain Bob Angus in their team. Ian Smith and Geoff Greenaway made up the remaining two places with Peter Garner as their 9th player.



The game was a very close affair and after 9 holes the Forster Tuncurry team led 5-1 with 2 matches square. The biggest margin was 3 up in two of those 5 matches. A great battle then ensued between the top 4 seeds with The Lakes taking it to their opposition and narrowing the half time lead. However early victories to Gary Cush (6/4) and Bob Angus (5/3) from Forster Tuncurry saw the match slipping away from the Sydney players. The remaining 6 matches finishing on the 17th and 18th holes when after a close struggle with his opposition, Paul Connell sank a 1.2 metre putt to give victory to his team 5.5 to 2.5.

The Association would like to thank Neville Allsopp from Horizons for his help in preparing the course for the day, along with the Superintendent and his staff, which proved to be in magnificent condition.

Clubs interested in participating in the 2019 Pennant should keep an eye on the Association’s website, www.superseniorpennant.com for starting times, entry forms and Conditions of Entry, available in the New Year.”

Report by Martin Gallagher

VICTORIA

Charnley and Rix take out the Warrnambool Senior Amateur

Played over thirty-six holes, Geoffrey Charnley (Rossdale) was too consistent with rounds of 72-74 to finish three shots ahead of Australian Senior champion Gordon Claney with rounds of 75-74. In third place was another prominent senior golfer, Ian Mc Cleary (Kooringal) with scores of 73-80. In the men’s nett event, Craig Lonsdale (Keysborough) won with a fine 36 hole score of 141. In second place on 146 was Geoffrey Charnley and Stephen Day (Ballarat).

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Deborah Rix (Cobden) was too good over 36 holes to finish on 56 points. In second place was Kerrin Biddle (Queens Park) on 49 points from Sue Dawes (Yarrawonga Mulwala) and Diana Robinson (Warrnambool) on 39 points. In the women’s stableford event, Deborah Rix (Cobden) score of 60 points edged out Susan Rea (Warrnambool) on 59 points. Kerrin Biddle (Queens Park) and Diana Robinson tied for third place with a score of 55 points.

Wallace and Cowie take out the Melton Valley Amateur

Robert Wallace (Midlands) lead the men’s field with 74 off the stick to win by one shot over Ian McCleary (Kooringal) who carded 75. In third place was Mick Kaufman on 76. In the nett event, Col Gardiner (Melton Valley) lead the field with a fine score of 68 to win by two shots from Leo Strebs-Stelps (Melton Valley) and Robert Wallace on 70.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, it was a popular win to Tina Cowie (Pakenham) with a scratch stableford score of 14 points over Yvonne Smith (Melton Valley) on 11 points and Julie Kent (Pakenham) on 9 points. In the women’s nett stableford event, Tina Cowie won with 35 points from Julie Kent on 31 and Marion Craig (Melton Valley) on 29 points.

Claney and Lush take out the Moyne Senior Amateur

A large field of 109 senior golfers played around the picturesque Port Fairy golf course. It was a return to the winner’s circle for Gordon Claney (Kinsgston Heath) who defeated form Victorian player, Geoffrey Charnley (Rossdale) after both players returned scores of one over par for the thirty six holes. Claney won on a count back after rounds of 73-72 while Charnley had 72-73. In third place was Guy Krall (The National) on five over par after rounds of 74-75. In the men’s nett event, Alan Buckley (Commonwealth) finished five shots better than his handicap over 36 holes with a fine score of 139. In second place on a count back, was Ignatius Duivenvoorden (Yarram) on 140 from Greg Welsh (Colac) also on 140.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, it was win number three for 2018 for Sue Lush (Gardiners Run) after returning a scratch stableford score of 47 points over thirty-six holes. Sue Dawes (Yarrawonga Mulwala) was close behind in second place with 46 points while Helen Drake (Dorset) a shot back on 45 points. In the women’s nett stableford event, Helen Drake won with a score of 67 points from Faye Plumridge (Riversdale) close behind on 66 points. Jillian Morrison (Midlands) was in third place on 65 points.

Charnley and McCleary win the Victorian SOOM titles

After a slow start to the year, Geoff Charnley (Rossdale) came home with a wet sail to overtake early leader, Ian McCleary (Kooringal) and win his first Doug Bachli order of merit title. Geoff also claimed the 2018 Victorian Senior amateur championship at Hill Top and Shepparton golf clubs and was runner-up in the South Australian seniors to Greg Rhodes at Loxton golf club. Geoffrey has a strong overall game and has had an outstanding first full season on the senior’s circuit. He is a player to watch in the future.

In the Paul Lulofs order of merit, Ian McCleary (Kooringal) took home the trophy which is quite an achievement for a low handicapped player. Ian also had a strong 2018 season and is another player to watch in the future.

Final results for 2018 for the Victorian Doug Bachli Order of Merit

Place Name Events played Wins Top 5 finishes 1st Geoff Charnley 18 6 13 2nd Ian McCleary 29 6 18 3rd John Kelly 16 1 9 4th Alan Bullas 20 0 6 5th Chris Tatt 8 3 6

Final results for 2018 for the Victorian Paul Lulofs Order of Merit

Place Name Events played Wins Top 5 finishes 1st Ian McCleary 28 4 6 2nd Ignatius Duivenvoorden 22 2 5 3rd Alan Bullas 20 1 5 4th Geoff Charnley 18 0 5 5th John Hoare 14 2 3

Pascoe and Hartnett win the Victorian SOOM titles

Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) and Noelle Hartnett (Rossdale) have taken out the top honours in the third edition of the Victorian Women’s Senior Order of Merit.

The Victorian Senior Women’s Scratch Trophy is awarded to the player that accrues the highest scratch stableford average through the course of the year. Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) dominated throughout the year, claiming 10 individual victories and finishing on a scratch average of 33.75 points. The next best was Kerrin Biddle (Queens Park) on 26.88 points with Heather Harley (Kooringal) in third on 25.25 points.

Noelle Hartnett had a fantastic season to claim the best stableford average through the year. Finishing with an outstanding average of 37.00, Hartnett was a runaway winner. Helen Pascoe finished runner-up in the Stableford rankings with an average of 34.88 points and last year’s winner Kerry Scales (Port Fairy) was third with 34.38 points.

Final results for 2018 for the Victorian Senior Scratch Order of Merit

Place Name Events played Wins Top 5 finishes 1st Helen Pascoe 25 20 25 2nd Judy Langford 6 4 6 3rd Deborah Rix 4 2 4 4th Kerrin Biddle 8 4 8 5th Sue Dawes 4 0 4

Final results for 2018 for the Victorian Senior Stableford Order of Merit

Place Name Events played Wins Top 5 finishes 1st Noelle Hartnett 24 5 11 2nd Helen Pascoe 25 0 13 3rd Kerry Scales 15 4 7 4th Kay Barcelon 35 2 8 5th Sandra Collingwood 18 0 6

QUEENSLAND

Colefax and Ryan take out the Virginia PresCare QSOOM

58 senior golfers teed up in the Virginia PresCare QSOOM event. The event was held in unusually warm weather for this time of year and so made for some very good scoring with a total of 14 men and 7 women playing to their handicap or better.

Warren Colefax (Murwillumbah), led the way for the men with a gross score of 72 followed by Mario La Chiusa (Nudgee) and Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) on 73. The best nett result of 41 points was recorded by Gary Meredith (Woodford), a first time PresCare QSOOM player. In the runners-up position was Peter Mickel (Brookwater) with 40 points. The best scratch score for the ladies came from Josie Ryan (Headland) who had a 78, while the best nett score of 37 points was posted by Barbara Panzram, Glenda Kamen and Josie Ryan.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Tea Tree Gully Triumph Yet Again in SA Senior Pennant Final – 12 Wins in 12 Years !!

The Glenelg Golf Club was the new host for the end of the SA senior golf season. The course was superbly presented and posed a challenge to participants on a day with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees and a brisk northerly blowing.

The finalists were Tea Tree Gully (of course) again matching up against The Grange. Both sides had won their previous week’s semi-finals over Thaxted Park and Glenelg respectively and were undefeated for the regular season.

In a match much closer than the eventual results suggests Tea Tree Gully were again successful – the first two matches were only won 1 up with Phil Smith having to win both the 18th and 19th. Grange winning at #5, with Peter Sossic taking the 18th, and at #4 with Eric Lane prevailing. The match between Chris Everett and Shane Armor was close with Armor 1 up it looked like this was critical but the two Tea Tree Gully “guns”, Davey and Cordina, with solid wins, got the result for the twelve time winners.

Incidentally, TTG playing manager, Chris Everett has now played in 10 of those winning finals and Mike Richards has played at least some matches in all 12 seasons.

West Lakes Golf Club were successful in taking out the aggregate stableford Plate competition.

At the excellent after match dinner, hosted by Wayne Humhpries, the Senior Order of Merit awards were presented with the John Beaumont Trophy for seniors going to Australian representative John Davey from his close rival and Tea Tree Gully teammate, Norm Cordina. The Tony Mazzone trophy for Super Seniors awarded to Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) in his first full season of senior golf since retirement but certainly not a newcomer to elite golf. The winner of the hotly contested Nett competition was Shane Armor from The Grange with a most consistent season and a little compensation for the result in the Final.

So congratulations must go again to the Tea Tree Gully players for both team effort and their individual awards – a superb effort indeed.

Overall a very successful season for senior golf in SA with more Order of Merit events for 2019 and additional senior pennant teams in the planning stages.

Report by John Anderson

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Dunsmore takes out the Joondalup Seniors

The 2018 Joondalup Seniors was been won by Mike Dunsmore of Hartfield. It was a nice sunny but windy day at the beautiful Joondalup Country Club. Mike, the current WA Order of Merit winner, shot a very good score of 73. The place getters were all local Joondalup members, Mark Davies 74, John Hulme 76 and Bob Gamby 76.

The best A grade nett score was Peter Withe with a good score of 68. The other grades played stableford. The B grade winner was Carl Johnson with 42 points. The C grade winner was John Allen with 41.

It was good to see past Australian Matchplay Champion Ian McPherson back playing after recent shoulder surgery.

Report by John Banting