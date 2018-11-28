Minjee Lee wins 2018 Greg Norman Medal

World Number 6 Minjee Lee has become the first woman to win Australian golf’s most prestigious individual honour; the Greg Norman Medal.

Judged to be Australia’s best performing golfer, male or female, on the international stage in 2018, Lee is the third recipient of the medal following Jason Day in 2015 and 2016 and Marc Leishman in 2017.

“I’m humbled to have won such a prestigious award alongside two amazing golfers already in Marc and Jason,” said Lee.

“It’s a great honour, Greg is arguably one of the greatest golfers to ever come out of Australia so to win an award attached to his name is really special.

“I’ve had a great 2018 season and this is a really nice way to be acknowledged for that, thanks to my team for their hard work throughout the year, hopefully we can have a bigger and better one next year.”

Beginning the 2018 season ranked 19th in the world, West Australian Lee got her year off to a flying start winning the Vic Open for a second time by a commanding five shots.

She was close to back-to-back wins in Australia finishing runner-up at the ActewAGL Canberra Classic followed by a top-5 finish at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Australian Open.

Lee recorded a further four top-10’s on the LPGA Tour including 2nd at the Mediheal Championship before winning the Volvik Championship.

This win ignited a blistering run of form with Lee recording six finishes inside the top-4 to reach the ranking of World Number 5, having started the year ranked 19th.

Minjee cemented her outstanding performance this year as the best performing Australian female in all Majors and the Race to CME Globe final standings.

Greg Norman couldn’t be on the Gold Coast for the Awards Ceremony but sent Lee a video message.

“Australian professional golf has seen a successful year, with notable performances from both our male and female players around the world,” said Norman.

“We have seen the emergence of some great young players, making their name in the US and Europe, and seen many of our established players continue their successful careers.

“One nominee for the Greg Norman Medal this year stood out above the rest.

“Two tournament wins, one in Australia at the Vic Open, and one on the LPGA tour at the Volvik Championship, outstanding performances in all major championship events, and a fifth place standing on the Race to CME Globe, her ranking moved from 19th to 5th in the world.

“It is my honour to announce the first female recipient of the Greg Norman Medal, by virtue of her success in 2018 is Minjee Lee.”

“I’m honoured to announce Minjee Lee as the 2018 Greg Norman Medal winner.”

The evening also saw members of the professional golf circuit, corporate world and golf community gather to celebrate the achievements of both vocational and tour PGA Professionals.

The other awards presented on the evening included:



PGA Club Professional of the Year

Adam Norlander – Headland Golf Club – QLD



PGA Coach of the Year

Khan Pullen – Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation – NSW



PGA Management Professional of the Year

Gary Booby – The Ridge Golf Course and Driving Range – NSW



PGA Game Development Professional of the Year

Jason Laws – Newcastle Golf Club – NSW



PGA National Trainee of the Year

Cooper Ecclestone – Victoria Park Golf Complex – QLD



ALPG Player of the Year

Minjee Lee – WA



Legends Tour Player of the Year

Brad Burns – QLD



ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Player of the Year

Matt Millar – ACT