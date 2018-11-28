2018 Australian PGA Championship: TV Times, Leaderboard, Preview

THE 2018 Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast will be broadcast live on Channel 7 this week and some good judges reckon Aussie golf fans should really take the opportunity to watch defending champion Cameron Smith in action.

Smith has had a busy couple of weeks at the Australian Open in Sydney and then the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne where the still baby faced 25 year old Queenslander if anything overshadowed more experienced teammate Marc Leishman.

Geoff Ogilvy, who will be making his debut appearance at Royal Pines in the event this week, reckons Smith has the goods to be a top 10 golfer.

Smith’s current world ranking of No.33 ’s sees him only behind Jason Day (11th) and Leishman (21st) on the ranking ladder.

“Australians need to watch Cam Smith,” said Ogilvy, who was named by Ernie Els in Melbourne as an assistant Presidents Cup captain.

“He’s really good. He’s got the respect of the whole locker room in the US, and that’s hard to get. To this point, every single time you see him play he’s a little bit better than the last time. You can’t say that about many guys.”

“He’s improving at a nice rate. He’s easily one of the top 40, 50 guys, one that people notice and top 40 or 50, that’s really, really good. He could be a year way from being a top 10 guy.

“Jordan Spieth doesn’t do anything better than Cam Smith, except he holes more putts at the right time and gets up and down at the right time, and that’s not something you go to the range and practice.

“That’s just experience of playing, and some are quicker at learning that. Jordan learned it really young, and Cam is getting there, and physically he seems like he really knows what he’s doing with his golf swing.”

Joining the Aussie trio already mentioned – and a host of other Aussie and international players – will be popular Englishman Andrew “Beef” Johnston, who no doubt will inspire the Queensland crowds to come hard barracking.

PGA Championship Live TV Coverage and Streaming services

The free to air live Seven Network TV Coverage of the PGA starts at 12pm on Thursday (AEST) but there will be a number of streaming options also available.

Streamed will via 7PLUS as well as via the PGA of Australia’s in-house streaming service, PGA TV.

Channel 7, 7PLUS and PGA TV Times (AEST)



Thursday 12 – 5pm

Friday 12 – 5pm

Saturday 12 – 5pm

Sunday 12 – 5pm

Australian PGA Championship Leaderboard