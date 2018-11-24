The Aussies stripe it but Belgium steal the show heading into the #WorldCupOfGolf final round

Brian O'Hare
THE Australians did their best to combine with a bit of horizontal striped fashion co-ordination in the third round of the 2018 World Cup of Golf but some in the crowd weren’t so sure.

At least you can tell they’re our boys,” a proud lady behind the ropes at the Metropolitan Golf Club commented.

But she suggested Cameron Smith might be carrying off the striped look a little better than teammate Marc Leishman.

Leishman later admitted the striped shirts had been a planned move since he had seen Smith wearing his version a while back in an overseas tournament.

“Cam was wearing it in Korea and I thought, I’m going to wear that,” the Victorian said. However, they weren’t so sure and their final round garb and they were still debating possibilities as their media conference continued.

“I’ll change it up,” Smith said when Leishaman suggested the Queenslander would be in his traditional maroon.

Golfwise, they were sharing the honours a whole lot better and their coordination looked right on song in the Saturday fourball format.

Leishman had a birdie and eagle in his first four holes with Smith responding with two birdies in the next four holes.

By the halfway mark they were back in front but things were lean on the back till a Leishman birdie on 16. Smith responded with a great approach on 18 that looked the goods till it clipped the flagstick and careered off the back. Leishman cleaned up with a par to see the pair finish with a 7-under for the day on 13-under.

But it was the Belgians a few groups behind them who were really stealing the show.

Thomas Peters and Thomas Detry combined 7 birdies with an eagle on the par five 9th for a 9-under 63 (to match their first round effort) and a total of 19-under.

That was four clear of a threesome on non 14-under – Mexico, Italy and Korea.

Thomas Peters and Thomas Detry still hard at work on the 18th tee.

The Aussies are on 13-under alongside England and Sweden, who they will play alongside starting at 12.06.

“I think we’ve done all the preparation, we’ve done the right stuff,” Leishman said of their chances tomorrow. ” We know how the ball is reacting around the greens, we know how heavy the wind is. I mean, we’ve done everything, we just have to execute. Yesterday we didn’t, so today we can do that.”

“Tomorrow” Smith corrected him, combining till the end.

“Tomorrow,” Leishman said.

Both Thomas Pieters (pictured) and Thomas Detry stopped off on the way to their post round media conference to have a go at the Movember Foundation charity putting contest – to cheers from the assembled crowd and delighted organisers.

