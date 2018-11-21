2018 World Cup of Golf: TV Times, Leaderboard, Preview

By
Brian O'Hare
-
The national flags fly as the Metropolitan Golf Club readies for the World Cup

MARC LEISHMAN AND CAMERON SMITH carry Australia’s hopes this week as the Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne hosts the 2018 World Cup of Golf.

Two man teams from 28 countries will fight for a $7 million prize pool in a four day special teams format at the renowned sandbelt course.

Leishman did no good with partner Adam Scott at the last World Cup down the road at Kingston Heath two years ago but maybe the introduction of the in form young Smith will spur the team on.

The Aussie duo tees off in the opening Fourball on Thursday in the final group at 10.35am (the tee times brought forward and hour due to expected bad weather) alongside another strong chance in Americans Matt Kuchar and Kyle Stanley.

Defending champions Thorburn Elesen and Soren Keldsen from Denmark are in the preceding group alongside the Englishmen paring of noted sandbelt fan Ian Poulter and compatriot Tyrrell Hatton.

The US duo Kyle Stanley and Matt Kuchar front the media

The winner could easily come from those groups, but you get the sneaking suspicion it will come from somewhere else in what is a very talented field – a field that also includes the likes of last week’s runaway Australian Open winner, Mexico’s Abraham Ancer.

 

 

The Format

Rounds 1 and 3 will be Fourball (Best ball) play, and rounds 2 and 4 will be Foursomes (alternate shot) play.

World Cup of Golf Australian TV Times

The Nine Network will be providing live coverage and streaming services over the f days Thursday November 22 to Sunday November 25.
TV coverage begins each day at:

Sydney 12pm
Melbourne 12pm
Brisbane 11am
Adelaide 11.30am
Perth 9am

LIVE SCORES

 

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

