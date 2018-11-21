2018 World Cup of Golf: TV Times, Leaderboard, Preview

MARC LEISHMAN AND CAMERON SMITH carry Australia’s hopes this week as the Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne hosts the 2018 World Cup of Golf.

Two man teams from 28 countries will fight for a $7 million prize pool in a four day special teams format at the renowned sandbelt course.

Leishman did no good with partner Adam Scott at the last World Cup down the road at Kingston Heath two years ago but maybe the introduction of the in form young Smith will spur the team on.

The Aussie duo tees off in the opening Fourball on Thursday in the final group at 10.35am (the tee times brought forward and hour due to expected bad weather) alongside another strong chance in Americans Matt Kuchar and Kyle Stanley.

Defending champions Thorburn Elesen and Soren Keldsen from Denmark are in the preceding group alongside the Englishmen paring of noted sandbelt fan Ian Poulter and compatriot Tyrrell Hatton.

The winner could easily come from those groups, but you get the sneaking suspicion it will come from somewhere else in what is a very talented field – a field that also includes the likes of last week’s runaway Australian Open winner, Mexico’s Abraham Ancer.

The eyes of @IanJamesPoulter say it all at the #WorldCupofGolf . His partner @TyrrellHatton was asked at their pre-tournament media conference: “Why did you choose this man to come to the World Cup with you?” pic.twitter.com/J2SkgAel4b — Brian O’Hare (@asgolfer1) November 21, 2018

The Format

Rounds 1 and 3 will be Fourball (Best ball) play, and rounds 2 and 4 will be Foursomes (alternate shot) play.

World Cup of Golf Australian TV Times

The Nine Network will be providing live coverage and streaming services over the f days Thursday November 22 to Sunday November 25.

TV coverage begins each day at:

Sydney 12pm

Melbourne 12pm

Brisbane 11am

Adelaide 11.30am

Perth 9am