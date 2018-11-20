Richmond take out Western Sydney veteran golf ‘Club of the Year’ title

Report and Photos by Noel Rowsell

Richmond Golf Club has won the ‘Club of the Year’ title in the Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA) Inter-Club competition, following completion of the final round at Glenmore Heritage Valley Golf Club recently.

With their Club already holding a commanding lead in the Club of the Year rankings, Richmond members Ken Powell, Judy Benson, John Manczak and Paul Evans took out the day’s team prize to emphatically secure this year’s title for the Hawkesbury club.

‘Male Player of the Year’ went to front-runner Jim Lyons (Richmond) on 115 points, with club-mate Noel Byles narrowly tipped out of second place by the fast-finishing Steve Francis (Wallacia) with 112.

Byles finished third on 111, whilst the remaining Top Ten players were Graham Anderson (Wallacia), Ted Malicki (Wallacia), Colin Cheyne (Richmond), Neil Johnston (Penrith), John Ross (Glenmore), Steve Loader (Stonecutters) and Brian Metcalfe (Leonay).

Diane Bowen (Dunheved) won the ‘Ladies Player of the Year’ title with 104 points, ahead of a dead-heat for second between Gabrielle O’Dempsey (Richmond) and Judy Loader (Stonecutters Ridge) on 103.

The remainder of the Top Ten were Denise Chant (Wallacia), Elaine Lovatt (Glenmore), Elaine Williams (Dunheved), Annette Leck (Richmond), Julie Edwards (Glenmore), Carol Lozier (Richmond) and Shirley Owen (Wallacia).

Glenmore spokesperson and WSRVGA Vice President John Lovatt said: “Yesterday was the final Inter-Club for 2018 and 133 players took part in the event”.

“Apart from the rain shower that came in around 11.30am and lasted for about an hour, the day was a great success”.

Lovatt said: “Given the harsh winter and lack of rain, the course was in very good condition and is a tribute to Steve (Course Manager Steve Konkolics) and his green keeping staff”.

“Sponsors are crucial to these events and I’d like to acknowledge Lower Mountain Air Conditioning, Drummond Golf, One Point Health, Pro-Tel Antenna service, Woolworths Glenmore Park, Swimart, Guardian Funerals, Frasers Property and the Richmond Club.”

The full list of winners at Glenmore were:

Men’s: Division One – Neil Johnston (Penrith), runner-up Warren Husband (Glenmore); Division Two – Ken Powell (Richmond), runner-up Peter Whiddon (Dunheved); Division Three – John Manczak (Richmond), runner-up John Edwards (Glenmore).

Women’s: Division One – Judy Benson (Richmond), runner-up Jean Kenyon (Glenmore).

2BBB – Peter Green and Peter Whiddon (Dunheved), runners-up Garry Allsopp and Rex Smith (Penrith)

2BBB Medley – John Manczak and Leonie Manczak (Richmond), runners-up Judy Benson and Roy Benson (Richmond).

PHOTOS: Action from the WSRVGA Inter-Club event at Glenmore Heritage Valley GC on 7th November – photos courtesy of Noel Rowsell (www.photoexcellence.com.au)

