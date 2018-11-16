Brian Sams wins 2018 Australian Veteran Golf Championship in Port Stephens: FULL RESULTS

MORE than 560 older golfers from across the country gathered in Port Stephens in NSW for the 2018 Regis Australian Veteran Golfers Union National Championships (AVGU) over the past week.

A great week of competition golf and socialising for over 55 year olds eventually saw local Pacific Dunes Golf Club member Brian Sams take out the overall stroke championship.

The 69 year old Sams has been a prominent golfer on the Australian senior amateur circuit and was delighted to win the Australian Veteran Championship conducted over three rounds of stroke play at Pacific Dunes, Horizons Golf Resort and Nelson Bay Golf Club.

Sams also won the championship in 2010 when it was centred on his then home club at Port Macquarie Golf Club.

The overall Ladies Stroke Champion was Helen Pascoe from Buninyong Golf Club in Victoria.

The AVGU National Championship is the highlight of veteran golfing in Australia with the tournament held annually and rotating around the states and territories.

Port Stephens tournament director Dave Flatt and his team of volunteers did a great job organising such a huge week long event, which went off without a hitch.

Naming rights sponsor Regis Aged Care and tournament partners Go Golfing also pitched in to help make the event a big success.

The 2019 Australian Veteran Golf Championship will be held in Launcestion in Tasmania with tournament director Rick Sindorffs promising another great week for veteran golfers. (Tournament details here).

FULL RESULTS