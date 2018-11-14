2018 Australian Open golf TV Times; Leaderboard

By
Brian O'Hare
-

THE 103rd Australian Open will be fought out at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney this week and for those unable to attend it person there will be free to air live television coverage on Channel 7. 

Whilst there may be some notable names missing from the field there will be a plethora of Aussie young guns and experienced players vying for the Stonehaven Cup.

Featured international players include US PGA Tour winner of last week Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley, Brendan Steele, Anirban Lahiri and Danny Lee.

Australia’s Cameron Smith is expected to put in a great showing while defending champion Cameron Davis will be hoping to repeat the final day charge that saw him lift the trophy last year at The Australian Golf Club.

There are a host of past Australian winners and crowd favourites as we reported earlier, including Peter Senior, Greg Chalmers, John Senden, Rod Pampling, Robert Allenby, Peter O’Malley, Peter Lonard, Peter Fowler and Craig Parry.

Australian Open Broadcast Times

Thursday November 15 – Sunday November 18

The Championship will be broadcast live, free and in HD on Channel 7 and will be streamed live on 7plus.

Local times below:

  • Sydney – 12pm LIVE on Channel 7 and 7plus
  • Melbourne – 12pm LIVE on Channel 7 and 7plus
  • Brisbane – 11am LIVE on Channel 7 and 7plus
  • Adelaide – 11.30am LIVE on Channel 7 and 7plus
  • Perth – 9am LIVE on Channel 7 and 7plus

LIVE LEADERBOARD and TOURNAMENT WEBSITE

Previous article2018 Australian Veteran Golfers National Championships: Photo Gallery
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here