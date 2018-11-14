2018 Australian Open golf TV Times; Leaderboard

THE 103rd Australian Open will be fought out at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney this week and for those unable to attend it person there will be free to air live television coverage on Channel 7.

Whilst there may be some notable names missing from the field there will be a plethora of Aussie young guns and experienced players vying for the Stonehaven Cup.

Featured international players include US PGA Tour winner of last week Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley, Brendan Steele, Anirban Lahiri and Danny Lee.

Australia’s Cameron Smith is expected to put in a great showing while defending champion Cameron Davis will be hoping to repeat the final day charge that saw him lift the trophy last year at The Australian Golf Club.

There are a host of past Australian winners and crowd favourites as we reported earlier, including Peter Senior, Greg Chalmers, John Senden, Rod Pampling, Robert Allenby, Peter O’Malley, Peter Lonard, Peter Fowler and Craig Parry.

Australian Open Broadcast Times

Thursday November 15 – Sunday November 18

The Championship will be broadcast live, free and in HD on Channel 7 and will be streamed live on 7plus.

Local times below: