Older golfers flocking to Port Stephens for 2018 Australian Veteran Golf National Championships

WELL over 500 older golfers from across the country are assembling at Port Stephens in NSW for the 2018 Australian Veteran Golfers Union National Championships (AVGU) which takes place next week, November 12 to 16.

The AVGU National Championship is the highlight of veteran golfing in Australia with the tournament held annually and rotating around the states and territories.

The 2018 edition will take be a week long festival of competition golf and socialising with lots of great trophies and prizes up for grabs.

Port Stephens, two and a half hours drive north of Sydney and 30 minutes from Newcastle, is a renowned tourist area and the district is sure to turn on the charms for the hundreds of golfing visitors.

The tournament is open to men and women golfers aged over 55. This year the golfing action will take place from at Nelson Bay Golf Club, Horizons Golf Resort, Pacific Dunes and Muree Golf Club, with a gala presentation evening on the Friday night.

Tournament director Dave Flatt and his team have worked tirelessly for many months to ensure all participants enjoy a great week of golf with a number of new initiatives introduced.

