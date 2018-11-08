Older golfers flocking to Port Stephens for 2018 Australian Veteran Golf National Championships

By
Brian O'Hare
-

WELL over 500 older golfers from across the country are assembling at Port Stephens in NSW for the 2018 Australian Veteran Golfers Union National Championships (AVGU) which takes place next week, November 12 to 16.

The AVGU National Championship is the highlight of veteran golfing in Australia with the tournament held annually and rotating around the states and territories.

The 2018 edition will take be a week long festival of competition golf and socialising with lots of great trophies and prizes up for grabs.

Port Stephens, two and a half hours drive north of Sydney and 30 minutes from Newcastle, is a renowned tourist area and the district is sure to turn on the charms for the hundreds of golfing visitors.

The tournament is open to men and women golfers aged over 55. This year the golfing action will take place from at Nelson Bay Golf Club, Horizons Golf Resort, Pacific Dunes and Muree Golf Club, with a gala presentation evening on the Friday night.

Tournament director Dave Flatt and his team have worked tirelessly for many months to ensure all participants enjoy a great week of golf with a number of new initiatives introduced.

ASG will be at the championship again this year, playing and taking lots of photos so be sure to check back.

A special Facebook event page has been set up this year that will feature daily results, photos and other items. Check it out here

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

