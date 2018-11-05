Leonay Hosts 9th Annual Breast Cancer Charity Golf Day

Report and Photos by Noel Rowsell

Leonay Golf Club hosted it’s 9th Annual Breast Cancer Charity Day on 31st October, with a strong field teeing up in excellent sunny conditions.

Once again, the Ladies did a tremendous job in both the organisation of the event and their outfits, whilst the Men also turned up gloriously resplendent in varying shades of pink.

The event was a Four-Person Olympic Scramble, with all proceeds on the day going to the Breast Cancer Institute of Australia.

Leonay GC Ladies captain Julie Sutcliffe said “We had 96 starters, which was a great effort”.

“The winners on the day were the team of Wendy Wilkinson, Kathy Zuliani, Don Holland and Peter McFarlane (pictured below), who finished with a nett score of 53 1/4”.

Sutcliffe said “Monies raised were $5,331.60 . A big thank you to our major sponsor Wideline Windows and Doors, also to Toohey’s and the men’s committee for their donation”.

PHOTOS: Action from the Breast Cancer Charity Golf Day at Leonay GC – photos by Noel Rowsell (www.photoexcellence.com.au)