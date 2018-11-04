Michael Long back to back senior titles with 2018 Australian PGA Senior Championship win

Brian O'Hare
After his second senior win in two weeks Michael Long will try his luck qualifying for the US Champions Tour. Photo: David Tease, Golf NSW

Michael Long has certainly announced himself to the senior golfing world, taking the 2018 Australian PGA Senior Championship to make it two wins from two starts on the Ladbrokes Legends Tour.

Tour veteran Peter Senior will be having nightmares about the Kiwi, who turned 50 in late August, after again being pipped at the post by the newcomer.

Senior took a four stroke lead into the final round of the NSW Senior Open in Albury the previous week before being overtaken by Long in the final holes, whilst at Richmond Golf Club in Western Sydney on the weekend the New Zealander chipped in for birdie on the final hole to again win by a single stroke.

It’s the first time in Long’s thirty-year career he has recorded victories in consecutive weeks.

Long recorded rounds of 65, 65 and 68 to finish at 12-under the card, one shot ahead of Senior at 11-under. 
 
“I am honoured to win the Australian PGA Seniors title, it’s pretty neat to win your association’s national title,” said Long.
 
“Everyone is competitive out here. I was a bit nervous with Peter chasing me but that’s what it’s all about. Competing against legends like Peter Senior is a dream, I actually can’t think of too many things better than that.”
 
Long now heads to the USA for the Champions Tour Qualifying School as he attempts to obtain a card for the 2019 season.
 
US  regular David McKenzie finished outright third on 8-under the card with Michael Harwood rounding out the top four on 7-under.
 
After an extremely successful tournament, The Australian PGA Senior Championship will return to Richmond Golf Club in 2019 with the PGA of Australia and the Richmond Club committed to ensuring the tournament has a regular home in the ensuing years.

FULL LEADERBOARD  

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

