Michael Long back to back senior titles with 2018 Australian PGA Senior Championship win

Michael Long has certainly announced himself to the senior golfing world, taking the 2018 Australian PGA Senior Championship to make it two wins from two starts on the Ladbrokes Legends Tour.

Tour veteran Peter Senior will be having nightmares about the Kiwi, who turned 50 in late August, after again being pipped at the post by the newcomer.

Senior took a four stroke lead into the final round of the NSW Senior Open in Albury the previous week before being overtaken by Long in the final holes, whilst at Richmond Golf Club in Western Sydney on the weekend the New Zealander chipped in for birdie on the final hole to again win by a single stroke.

It’s the first time in Long’s thirty-year career he has recorded victories in consecutive weeks.

Long recorded rounds of 65, 65 and 68 to finish at 12-under the card, one shot ahead of Senior at 11-under.



“I am honoured to win the Australian PGA Seniors title, it’s pretty neat to win your association’s national title,” said Long.



“Everyone is competitive out here. I was a bit nervous with Peter chasing me but that’s what it’s all about. Competing against legends like Peter Senior is a dream, I actually can’t think of too many things better than that.”



Long now heads to the USA for the Champions Tour Qualifying School as he attempts to obtain a card for the 2019 season.



US regular David McKenzie finished outright third on 8-under the card with Michael Harwood rounding out the top four on 7-under.



After an extremely successful tournament, The Australian PGA Senior Championship will return to Richmond Golf Club in 2019 with the PGA of Australia and the Richmond Club committed to ensuring the tournament has a regular home in the ensuing years.

