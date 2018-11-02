Claney wins second National Senior Championship: November Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap

Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest senior amateur golfing action from around the country.

NATIONAL

Australian Senior Amateur Championship at Spring Valley Golf Club

On day one, it rained for most of the day with morning players getting the better conditions. James Lavender (Northern), Ian Frost (Indooroopilly) and Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath) lead a strong field on one over par, 72. A further shot back on two over par 73, were Robbie Berne (Prospect Vale), Geoff Charnley (Rossdale), Greg Rhodes (Coomealla) and Michael Lucas (Harvey), Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga), Ken Brewer (Concord), Matt Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge), Chris Tatt (Buninyong), Doug Francis (The Metropolitan) and David Schultz (Country Hills, Canada) were a further shot back on three over par, 74.

Day two’s weather report was for no rain but the strong cold wind (65 knots) wrecked havoc to many good first rounds. After round 2, past Australian senior champion, Gordon Claney (72-74) took a one-shot lead into the final round after firing a steady round of 74 in very difficult conditions. Sitting only one shot behind Gordon is Ken Brewer (74 – 73) and Greg Rhodes (73-74) both on five over par. A further three shot back on eight over par were Mark Pearson (Mona Vale) (75-75), Geoff Charnley (73-77), James Lavender (72-78) and Ian Frost (72-78).

A warm sunny day greeted most golfers on day three, but for the morning players, it was a little chilly until around 9 am. A slight breeze had come up but conditions were ideal for scoring. The early pace was set by Ken Brewer and James Lavender. Defending champion Greg Rhodes had made a slow start and with three bogies on 13, 14 and 15 his chances had evaporated. Lavender went to three under after ten holes and was now sharing the lead with Ken Brewer. But things started to change as Gordon Claney birdied 10 and 11 and Lavender bogied 13 and 14. While all this was happening, Ken Brewer was hanging in there rattling off pars without making any birdies. So with five or so holes to go, Claney held a narrow one-shot lead over Brewer and Lavender had slipped back to par, so was two shots behind Claney. James Lavender birdied the final hole to have the equal low round of the day, a brilliant 1 under par 70 and was clubhouse leader on seven over par with only the final group to come in. In the closing holes, Brewer couldn’t make that much-needed birdie to draw level with Claney but Claney never looked like giving up his lead by staying out of trouble and playing par. So with both Brewer and Claney both on the last green in regulation, it would need a birdie putt from Brewer to draw even. Brewer holed out for a par four leaving Claney to two-putt for a three-round total of six over par, to win by one shot from both Brewer and Lavender who both finished on 7 over par for the three rounds. For the gallery that watched the last group, it was pressure stuff with Brewer and Claney not giving an inch and playing superb golf and displaying nerves of steel.

This was win number two for Claney as he previously won the Australian Senior Amateur in 2014 at Mandurah, Western Australia.

In the state team’s event, it was a tie between Victoria and NSW. Next year the championship moves to Queensland with Maroochy River GC hosting the event.

Final scores

219 Gordon Claney (72-74-73)

220 Ken Brewer (74-73-73) and James Lavender (72-78-71)

222 Doug Francis (74-77-71) and Ian Frost (72-78-72)

223 Chris Tatt (74-78-71), Geoffrey Charnley (73-78-73), Greg Rhodes (73-74-76)

225 Andrew Davis (76-75-74) and Michael Lucas (73-78-74)

227 Matt Taylor (74-80-73)

228 Kemp Richardson (78-77-73)

DENIS DALE, A LEGEND HONOURED

It is with great excitement that Denis Dale, one of our legends of Australian Senior Golf has been honoured by Golf NSW at the Inaugural NSW Golf Industry Awards Night for Services to Golf.

Denis has been playing the Senior amateur circuit since 2003 and as a player his record is awesome. His titles include Australian Seniors Amateur champion 2006 and 2007 (runner-up three times), Australian Matchplay champion 2008, SA Senior Amateur champion 2009 and 2012, ACT Senior Amateur champion 2007 and 2010, NT Senior Amateur champion 2006, QLD Secondary Senior Amateur champion 2007, SA Secondary Senior Amateur champion 2009 and 2011.

Denis lead the Australian Order of Merit table for 112 consecutive weeks as Australia’s leading Senior Amateur. He has represented Australia five times in the Asia Pacific Championship (2006, 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2013), eight times in the Australia vs NZ Trans-Tasman Challenge and once in the AUSOOM Senior team vs the ADF team. In the NSW order of Merit, his record will almost be impossible to beat. He won the NSW order of Merit 9 out of 10 years from 2006 to 2015 and has won over eighty individual events in NSW.

Denis’ record as a player is superb and he has worked tirelessly with help of Chris Coats, Bob Macafee, Alan Evans, Ian Read and Tony Mazzone to grow the senior amateur circuit that we all now enjoy. Our current circuit includes one hundred and twenty-two events being a mixture of one, two and three-day events. When Denis started in 2003, senior titles were in most states and there was an Australian Senior Amateur championship. “There was no coordination at all, two events actually clashed. Fields were generally small, less than 20 in some cases.”

“I recall in the early days of the WA and SA seniors where there were probably only two interstate players. Normally, they were only local players. SA was originally only open to SA players.”

“Seniors golf grew because there was a need. Organise a tournament and they would come. Organise it properly and they would come again. Promote and publicise it and they would come and bring others. They put on an event in Darwin and people went, put one on in Alice Springs and people went. We were meeting a need.”

“Then Secondary events for each state were added to make the travel more justifiable, the Senior Order of Merit grew, the Australian Senior Matchplay was added, Australian representation in the Asia Pacific, the Sanctuary Cove Trophy against New Zealand was added, and we have the bulk of what we have now. “

“The NSW Senior Order of Merit started in 2006 with quite a few events and was well patronised. It has continued to grow and now has fifty two events spread across the state.”

Denis also started and still runs by himself, the AUSOOM Website which is now in its 12th year. The AUSOOM website covers all senior amateur events across Australia and some overseas events. From the website you can track ranking tables, get stories on all events plus enter for all events. It is a one-stop shop for all senior amateurs wanting to play the circuit. He has also been a long-term member of Golf NSW and Golf Australian Senior Advisory Groups and has been writing Inside Golf magazine articles every month for seven years.

So, as we can see, Denis is so deserving of this award for Services to Golf and even though his best golfing years may be behind him, he still looks forward to his next game and is still ultra-competitive as his quote about super seniors shows.

“Super Senior Pennants suits me just fine (undefeated for six years!)”

NEW SOUTH WALES

Matheson takes out the Camden Seniors

Greg Matheson (Camden) played near flawless golf to cruise to a par 72 round around his home course. All reports were that it was the easiest par round you would see. In second place, was Ian Ashbury on 74 on a countback from Terry Small (Kogarah). This is one of the best run events on the calendar and just about everyone received a prize. Many thanks to Bob Zelesco for his continued support of this event. In the nett event, Noel Beattie won with 69 from David Mc Millan on 70 and Ian Martin on 71.

Stanford shows he still has it with Windsor Seniors win

Seasoned elite player Greg Stanford, (Mona Vale) took the long journey from the northern beaches to record a great score of 74 around a long and rainy, Windsor course. Greg won by two shots from Graham Leake (The Links Shell Cove) and Murray Shaw who were tied on 76. In the Nett event, Jim Hogg shot a fine 68 to win from Murray Shaw on 69.

Monopoli and Bingham win the Moruya Senior Open

Rick Monopoli took out the Men’s 36-hole event with a score of 159. In the nett event, Girts Kainins won with a score of 132. In the women’s 36-hole event, Marilyn Bingham won with a stableford score of 74 points. Runner-up was Dee Meek with 71 stableford points.

Win no. 7 for Ken Brewer in the Dunheved Senior Open

NSW Senior order of merit leader, Ken Brewer (Concord) recorded his seventh win for the 2018 season to move further ahead in his quest for another SOOM win in 2018. Ken recorded a fine one over par round of 73 to finish two shots ahead of Geoff Shute (Dunheved) and Murray Shaw on 75. In the nett event, local player Stephen Jones (Dunheved) won with a great score of 67 from Richard Singer (Gosford) on 68.

VICTORIA

Bence and Lush win at Lang Lang

Peter Bence (Penisula-Kingswood) and Geoff Charnley (Rossdale) both tied for the scratch event with a score of 77. Bence ended up winning on a countback from Charnley. It was a tough day at the office with only one other player breaking 80, which was Pancho Deneefe (Kew). In the nett event, Gary Johnstone (Belvoir Park) won with a score of 71 from Peter Bence on 72.

In the women’s event, Sue Lush (Gradiners Run) won the scratch stableford event with 24 points from Helen Drake (Dorset) on 20 points. Zdenka Better (Cranbourne) won the stableford event with 33 points from Sue Lush (Gardiners Run) on 31 points.

Charnley and Biddle win the Melbourne Senior Classic

Geoff Charnley

The Melbourne Senior classic is a thirty-six hole event played at Spring Valley and Woodlands golf clubs. Geoff Charnley (Rossdale) set the early pace on day one with a two under par 69 at Spring Valley and finished off with a two over par round 74 at Woodlands on day two, to finish on even par and ultimately win the event by four shots from Michael Doutch (Woodlands). Doutch made up some ground on day two on Charnley with a one under par 71 but could not bridge the start he had given to Charnley on day one. In the nett event, Mark Nelson (Heidelberg) won with a fine score of 140 from Michael Doutch on 141 and Shane Halloran (Tocumwal) on 142.

143 Geoffrey Charnley 69-74

147 Michael Doutch 76-71

150 Ian McCleary 71-79

154 Stephen Valentine 75-79

In the women’s event, Kerrie Biddle (Queens Park) won by five shots returning a scratch stableford score of 54 from Heather Harley (Kooringal) on 49 points. Suzanne Ferguson (Rossdale) won the stableford event with 67 points from Kay Barcelon (Patterson River) on 64 points.

QUEENSLAND

David Hannah chalks up win no. 2 for 2018 at Warwick GC

After a short rest from golf to re-charge his game, David Hannah (Pelican Waters) is now back on track winning at Warwick with a fine round of 72. In the men’s nett event, Harold Loxton (Caloundra) won with a great score of 40 stableford points from John Drew (Gailes) on 37 points.

In the women’s event, Karen Collings (Nudgee) won the scratch competition with 89 and Margaret Adcock (Warwick) took out the nett event with 32 points.

Hannah and Collings win at City GC

This time younger brother Peter Hannah (Pelican Waters) returned to the winner’s circle with a fine score of 75 to beat Mario La Chiusa (Nudgee) who was runner-up on a countback with 76. In the men’s nett event, Norman Thomson (Southport) won with 35 stableford points from John Costello (Nudgee) on 34 points.

In the women’s event, Karen Collings (Nudgee) followed up her win at Warwick with another win at City GC with a scratch score of 91. Suellen Petrie (Twin Waters) won the women’s nett event with a score of 30 stableford points.

La Chiusa and Tathem take out the Toowoomba Seniors

Mario La Chuisa (Nudgee) ended up winning the men’s scratch event on a countback from Terry Small (Kogarah) and Terry O’Keefe (Redcliffe) who all recorded a score of 75. In the nett event, Howard Smith (Maryborough) won on a countback from Paul Fink (RACV Cape Schanck) after both players recorded an awesome stableford score of 43 points.

In the women’s event, it was another win for Karen Collings (Nudgee) who this time won the nett event with 36 points while Theresa Tathem (Twin Waters) won the scratch event with 92.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Fast wins at Wanneroo

A strong field of seventy-one players took to the picturesque parkland Wanneroo course with Klaus Fast (Wanneroo) taking full advantage of his local knowledge in firing a one over par round, 73. In second place, three shots behind Fast, was John Goudge and Malcolm Watson both on four over par, 76. John Goudge also won the nett event.

Warburton wins again at Melville Glades

Local member Dennis Warburton has successfully defended the Melville Glades Senior open that he won in 2017. A good field of seventy-three played the event with a course that was presented in good condition on a cool, sunny, but windy spring day. Dennis won on a countback from John Banting who both carded with 75. In third place was Scotsman Duncan Hamilton who is a regular Perth visitor. Sharing fourth place were Mike Dunsmore, Nev Delane and John Ryan. In the nett event, it was a win by veteran Mal Roberts who had a nett 72, which included a 35 on the back nine. In the stableford event, local member Joe Boros won with 40 points.

WA Senior OOM 2018

Michael Dunsmore (Hartfield Country Club) has won the 2018 WA Senior OOM playing steady, consistent golf over the season. Paul Chappell was second ahead of Trevor Hughes and John Ryan. These four players represented WA in the Australian Senior Amateur Championship on the 9th to 11th October that was played at Spring Valley Golf Club, Victoria.

