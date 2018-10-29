Summer natural skincare giveaway competition: men and women’s packs to win

THE Aussie summer golfing season should be along sometime soon (hopefully) and whilst it is a great time to get out on the course the sizzling Australian sun can play havoc with unprotected skin.

We’ve all been told many times about the importance of applying sunscreen but that level of skin protection alone is not enough to prevent skin damage and accelerated aging.

With golfers often spending four or five hours a couple of times a week exposed to direct sunlight, sunburn and sun damage are big concerns and the effects of the sun’s rays can lead to premature skin ageing, something that is a major challenge for the Australian population. As sunrays can penetrate through multiple layers of the skin, just applying sunscreen is not enough to prevent skin implications and as such healthy skin begins with good skincare.

To help spread the good skincare message, Blessed by Nature for women and Handsome for men have teamed with Australian Senior Golfer to giveaway three packs each of their Australian natural skincare packs.

The Blessed by Nature and Handsome ranges are made from natural and organic ingredients that are ethically sourced, allowing all golfers to rejuvenate their skin whilst on and off the course.

The Blessed By Nature and Handsome products contain Australian botanicals, extracts, vitamins and natural antioxidants to re-awake dry and weathered skin. As the summer golf season begins it’s time to begin the journey to healthy skin with a skincare regime that is sustainably sourced and effective.

Win one of 6 special giveaway packs;

How to enter:

For a chance to win one of six natural skincare packs (three for men, three for women) just email us with the words “Natural Skincare” in the subject line. Don’t forget to include your name and postal address where prize packs may be sent.

The prizes offered are:

Women’s Packs

Blessed by Nature ‘Post workout refresh’ pack:

– Foaming facial cleanser

With Lavender, Aloe Vera, Calendula, Gotu Cola, Green Tea and Vitamin E. This beautiful foaming cleanser gently but effectively cleans the skin removing makeup and daily grime and impurities. Its combination of natural ingredients and essential oils leave skin clean, shine free and refreshed.

– Daily facial moisturiser

With Aloe Vera, Macadamia, Calendula, Lavender, Kakadu Plum and Vitamin E. This is a beautiful natural moisturiser suited to all skin types needing a boost of daily hydration. The unique blend of natural ingredients and essential oils leave the skin hydrated, smooth and soft with a barrier to daily aggressions.

– Hydrating mist toner

With Witch Hazel, Rose Water, Calendula, Sweet Orange and Green Tea. This refreshing toner soothes, tones and refines your skin. Removes impurities and closes pores leaving skin more refined. Can help reduce skin blemishes and bacterial growth making it the perfect natural step in improving skin look and feel, prior to moisturising.

Men’s Packs

Handsome grooming pack:

– Shave gel

Organic Aloe / Witch Hazel / Bitter Orange.

A soothing natural gel that softens stubble for a close shave, leaving your face feeling smooth, fresh and handsome.

Contains organic & natural ingredients

– Facial wash

Organic Ylang Ylang / Orange / Bergamot.

A zesty citrus blend full of essential oils to keep your face clean, fresh and handsome.

Contains natural anti-ageing ingredients Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E.

Cleansing morning and night helps remove excess oils and grime from the skin, unclogs pores and helps the skin breathe better. Hydration and anti-ageing ingredients are more thoroughly absorbed and effective through clean skin and pores.

The facial wash was developed to cover the skin easily with a light lather and wash off fast with no residual.

Contains organic & natural ingredients

– Facial moisturiser

Organic Cedarwood/Bergamot/Aloe Vera.

A nourishing facial moisturiser with anti-ageing properties to keep your face hydrated and handsome.

Smoothes easily onto the face, absorbs rapidly and leaves your skin feeling hydrated for hours. No stickiness after application and a light woody fragrance that appears on application but gently diminishes after use.

Contains organic & natural ingredients