Richmond strengthens lead in Western Sydney vets inter-club

Richmond GC has seemingly taken a stranglehold on the ‘Club of the Year’ title in the Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA) Inter-Club competition, finishing at the head of the field again in the October event to move twenty points clear of second placed Wallacia GC.

Playing on their home course, Gary Tuckwell, Denis Jacobson, Leonie Manczak and Brian Holland shot the day’s best group total of 150 points, which may have lifted Richmond to an almost unassailable position with just one round left to play this year.

The race to the ‘Player of the Year’ titles in both the men’s and women’s divisions still however appears to be a real contest, with only four points separating the top six female players and six points separating the top five male players.

Gabrielle O’Dempsey (Richmond) leads the women’s division with 103 points on a countback, ahead of Judy Loader (Stonecutters) 103, Diane Bowen (Dunheved) 102, Elaine Lovett (Richmond) 101, Elaine Williams (Dunheved) 100 and Julie Edwards (Glenmore) 99.

Jim Lyons (Richmond) continues to hold his challengers at bay in the men’s division and with 115 points, is in the box seat heading into the final round.

Noel Byles (Richmond) is in second spot on 111, followed by Graham Anderson (Wallacia) 110, John Ross (Glenmore) 109 and Colin Cheyne 109.

The winners on the day in the 2BBB and Individual competitions are as follows.

2BBB: Division One: David Anderson & Graham Anderson (Wallacia) 47; Paul Evans & Brian Holland (Richmond) 46; Division Two: Leonie Manczak & Gabrielle O’Dempsey (Richmond) 46; Russell Cruikshanck & Brian Calvert (Penrith) 43.

MEN: Division One : Robert Jensen (Penrith) 38, Graham Anderson (Wallacia) 36; Division Two : Dennis Jacobsen (Richmond) 38 c/b, Keith Patterson (Dunheved) 38 c/b; Division Three : Fred Croyston (Stonecutters Ridge) 37 c/b, Robert Sproule (Leonay) 37 c/b.

WOMEN: Division One: Elaine Lovatt (Glenmore) 38, Jan Mackie (Richmond) 34 ; Division Two: Leonie Manczay (Richmond) 38, Diane Bowen (Dunheved) 33.

The final event of the year will be held at Glenmore Heritage Valley Golf Club on 7th November.

**Report by Noel Rowsell. Photos courtesy of Jim Lyons (Richmond GC)