Denis Dale honoured for his service to senior golf: 22 other NSW Golf Industry awards announced

PROMINENT senior golfer Denis Dale is among a number of individuals and organisations honoured this week as part of the inaugural NSW Golf Industry awards.

Dale is a two time Australian Senior Amateur Champion but as well as his impressive list of golfing victories over the years has also put in countless hours of work behind the scenes helping to promote and organise the game he loves.

The 70 year old was announced as winner of the Service to Golf in NSW Award at a special award function in Sydney.

Twenty two other individuals and organisations were also honoured.

“My career is a long one, 60 years, starting at Cabramatta as a 10 old and now here at Twin Creeks,” Dale said in a recorded video.

“My career as a senior golfer aligns with the development of senior golf and I am proud to have played some part in its rapid growth.

“I’ve won a few things along the way but to receive this award from Golf NSW is a real highlight for me and one I feel proud of.

“Finally to all my golfing mates I wish you many years of playing this great game.”

A Love of Golf for Denis: See our feature detailing Dale's long career after his win at the 2016 NSW Veteran Golfers Association (NSWVGA) Strokeplay Championship at Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club (the club was also an awards winner this week).

The NSW Golf Industry awards are a result of the coming together of Golf NSW, Jack Newton Junior Golf, The NSW Golf Course Superintendents Association, Golf Management Australia – NSW, the ALPG, and the PGA of Australia – NSW/ ACT Division.

Other recipients include:

Two of New South Wales Golf’s finest prospects, Blake Windred and Doey Choi, who were honoured as Golf NSW’s Male and Female Player of the Year.

Lawrence Golf Club’s Tony Chester received the Volunteer of the Year Award for 2018. Aged 80, for over 20 years the still active club member has spent up to three days a week working on to the tiny mid-north coast course planting trees, operating machinery, and maintaining the club’s watering system.

The Country Golf Club of the Year went to Bathurst Golf Club. A popular venue for many state-based and JNJG tournaments, Bathurst has gone from strength to strength in recent years, growing its membership by over 15%; one of only five clubs in NSW to show such significant growth.

The Metropolitan Club of the Year Award went to Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club. Opened in 2012, Stonecutters Ridge is a family friendly place, and everyone involved in the club takes pride in its motto “Everyone is welcome’. Membership numbers are growing and the club takes an active approach to the environment. It was an early adopter of the NSW Government’s Return and Earn Scheme, it has a paper and cardboard recycling program and has installed around 297 solar panels.

The full list of Winners is:

Jack Newton Junior Golf

Club Junior Program of the Year Award: Roseville GC.

NSW Golf Course Superintendents Association

Outstanding Achievement Award: David Stone – Bayview GC.

Outstanding Performance and Dedication Award: Cameron Butt- Moore Park GC.

Graduate of the Year Award: Jordan Phillips – Newcastle GC.

Superintendent of the Year Award: Peter Donkers – Long Reef GC.

Post Grad Certificate Iv Scholarship: Sam Rose – Atlas Golf Services.

Cert V Tafe Shcolarship: James Beiuleiter – Avondale GC.

Golf NSW

Volunteer of the Year: Tony Chester – Lawrence GC.

Service to Golf IN NSW: Denis Dale – Twin Creeks GC.

Male Player of the Year: Blake Windred – The Australian GC.

Female Player of the Year: Doey Choi – Concord GC.

Country Golf Club of the Year: Bathurst GC.

Metropolitan Golf Club of the Year: Stonecutters Ridge GC.

GMA NSW

GMA NSW Operations Manager of the Year: Nora Nagy – The Coast GC.

GMA NSW Manager of the Year Award: Grant Martin – Twin Creeks GC.

ALPG

ALPG NSW Player of the Year: Sarah Kemp.

PGA of Aust NSW/ACT

Ladbrokes Pro-AM Series Tournament of the Year: Ron Couch Transport Wagga Wagga Country Club Pro-Am.

Ladbrokes Legends Tournament of the Year: David Mercer Senior Classic.

NSW/ACT Player of the Year: Cameron Davis.

NSW/ACT Management Professional of the Year: Gary Booby -The Ridge GC and Driving Range.

NSW/ACT PGA Game Development Professional of the Year: Jason Laws – Jason Laws Golf Academy.

NSW/ACT State Coach of the Year: Khan Pullen – JNJG.

NSW/ACT Club Professional of the Year: Kurt Stegbauer – Wagga Wagga CC.

