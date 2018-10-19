Get beached at the 2018 #AusPGA with new beach fan zone

THE Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast will really be getting in the swim this summer with a new “pop up” beach themed fan area.

The tournament has prided itself on its continued innovations in recent years and the beach zone on the 16th hole at the RACV Royal Pines Resort will see fans sunbaking and cooling off in the water whilst watching the likes of Marc Leishman, Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston and defending champion Cameron Smith strut their stuff.

The “Oakley Gold Coast Beach Club” will be set up in partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland and Oakley.

“The Australian PGA Championship has an energetic atmosphere designed to provide a unique golf experience for fans,” said Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia which owns the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

“We are focused on creating an event which has great golfing talent on display but which has just as much action happening outside of the ropes. The Oakley Gold Coast Beach Club is our latest offering which will complement the existing corporate hospitality and take the Soniq Million Dollar Hole to a new level of entertainment this year.”

Inspired by the iconic beaches of Queensland, the Oakley Gold Coast Beach Club is designed to showcase one of Queensland’s greatest assets at the globally broadcast golf tournament.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the Oakley Gold Coast Beach Club was the perfect way to showcase the Gold Coast as an event destination.

“The Gold Coast is well-known for its world-class beaches and major events – what better way to showcase the Coast than by bringing the beach to the greens for the Australian PGA Championship?

“The Oakley Gold Coast Beach Club is a great way to promote the best parts of the Gold Coast, while providing added incentive for visitors to travel to the tournament and experience this region for themselves.

“The Australian PGA Championships is an event that delivers for the Gold Coast. Last year, the event generated 42,675 visitor nights and $12.61 million for the local economy.”

Helping bring this fan zone to life is Oakley which aims to bring the surf culture to the Australian PGA Championship.

“The Oakley team is excited to be a part of this unique fan experience at the Australian PGA Championship,” said Larissa Brander, Oakley Marketing Manager.

“Golf and the beach are both central to the Oakley brand and this is a fantastic opportunity to bring the two together in one place, and no better place than the beautiful Gold Coast!

“Along with local Oakley athletes we look forward to kicking back at the Oakley Gold Coast Beach Club and soaking up the PGA Championship atmosphere.”



To gain access to the Oakley Gold Coast Beach Club fans will have to win their way in via oakleybeachclub.com.

The Australian PGA Championship will be played at RACV Royal Pines Resort from 29 November – 2 December.

Tickets to see Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith and Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston play in the Australian PGA Championship from 29 November to 2 December at RACV Royal Pines Resort are now on sale at Ticketmaster.

General admission to the Australian PGA Championship is $25* when purchased at the gate or via Ticketmaster with children, 16 and under, granted free admission when attending with a paying adult.

If a marquee is more your style, a number of different corporate hospitality options are also available at pgachampionship.com.au.