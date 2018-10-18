Sink those pressure putts: PGA Golf Pro Kerrod Gray golf tip video

By
Brian O'Hare
-

IT’S alright for all the pro golfers playing for their millions of dollars, if you want real pressure try being a run of the mill club golfer with a tricky five foot downhill putt for your best round in weeks – 33 stableford points! (Well it has been rather wet and windy lately.)

We all know when the pressure is on – or even often when there’s nothing much on the line – suddenly that little voice gets in your head and says you’re going to miss. You react by concentrating as hard as you can. “Be loose, be loose” you tell yourself, as your body stiffens like a stale pretzel.

But that’s not actually the way to do it, reckons West Australian PGA Pro Kerrod Gray.

In this golf video tip Gray, based at the Joondalup Resort north of Perth, says the answer to sinking the pressure putts is to shift focus from the process to the outcome, so the stroke is a natural reaction rather than a series of forced mechanics.

34 points … here I come.

Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

