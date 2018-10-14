Marc Leishman back for 2018 Aussie summer of golf with his 4th US tour trophy

MARC LEISHMAN has capped off an impressive year with a dominant win at the US PGA TOUR’S event in Malaysia and will be returning to Australia in November riding high.

The 34 year old claimed his fourth US tour win with a commanding final round 7-under 67 at the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur for a record equalling 25-under tournament total and 5 stroke victory.

Leishman had been winless for more than a year but had gone close with two runner up finishes in the 2017/2018 US season, six top tens and a place in the FedEx Cup Final.

The Victorian has a couple of more events to strut his stuff before returning to Australia where he is currently slated to play alongside Cameron Smith in the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne and play the PGA Championship on the Gold Coast.

Leishman began the final round with a share of the lead and raced away with four birdies in his first five holes.

“I got off to a really strong start and then kept it going,” Leishman said after the round.

“Yesterday struggled a little bit on the back nine, there were some tough holes out there, so I was really wary of that and knew that I had to keep my head down and keep playing really hard.”

“So it was very nice to get a bit of a lead to come up the last and enjoy it like I did, and to birdie it, that’s something I’ll remember forever.”

The Aussie was planning to have a few beers to celebrate. He reflected that earlier in the week he thought he would run out of balls because he couldn’t control his driver.

“On Tuesday I got here and I thought I was going to have to call Callaway and get them to leave some more golf balls in my locker, I was hitting my driver a bit sideways” Leishman said. “Sorted that out and this is the result.”

CIMB Classic Leaderboard