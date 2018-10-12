MGI Zip Electric Buggy Series: 25th Anniversary Edition Zip Navigator

THE latest MGI Zip electric golf buggy series has been marketed very successfully for some months now as we write this but the Australian owned company is stepping up celebrations of its 25th anniversary year with the release of a special limited edition of its top selling Zip Navigator.

The MGI Zip Navigator features full direction remote control and other cutting edge technology and is the top of a range that includes the Zip X5, Zip X3 and Zip X1.

The Zip Navigator 25th Anniversary Edition is valued at $2,290 and includes a Bonus Anniversary Gift valued at over $450.

Zip Navigator Anniversary Edition Signature Features

Personalised Nameplate with Unique Model Number

Monochrome design with premium metallic chrome wing and wheel accents

3 year warranty

Full directional remote control allows for left, right, forward, reverse and speed control

Patented Gyroscope Straight Tracker technology keeps the buggy on track across any terrain

Downhill speed control minimises your effort and maximises control

Twin calibrated motors for supreme power & agility

Powered by the largest capacity Lithium 24v 380Wh battery

All terrain tread rear wheels help handle all conditions

Swivelling front wheel

Fully foldable rear 4th wheel for added stability

Zip Navigator Performance Features

USB charging port

Adjustable ergonomic T-bar handle and bag support

Newly engineered Zip fold, three wheel design

12% lighter and 25% smaller for maximum space saving

Advanced Click & Go Lithium battery system

Quick release rear wheels, with All Terrain tread

Battery Options

Lithium 24v 380w Lithium Battery

Battery Charger

Remote Control with lithium battery

USB cord for remote charging {AC adaptor not included]

Zip Navigator Video

MGI also has the Quad Series currently available

For more information on the Zip Navigator Anniversary Edition visit the MGI website

For more golf buggy options and news on other golf equipment click our Equipment category link