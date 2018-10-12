MGI Zip Electric Buggy Series: 25th Anniversary Edition Zip Navigator

Brian O'Hare
THE latest MGI Zip electric golf buggy series has been marketed very successfully for some months now as we write this but the Australian owned company is stepping up celebrations of its 25th anniversary year with the release of a special limited edition of its top selling Zip Navigator.

The MGI Zip Navigator features full direction remote control and other cutting edge technology and is the top of a range that includes the Zip X5, Zip X3 and Zip X1.

The Zip Navigator 25th Anniversary Edition is valued at $2,290 and includes a Bonus Anniversary Gift valued at over $450.

Zip Navigator Anniversary Edition Signature Features

  • Personalised Nameplate with Unique Model Number
  • Monochrome design with premium metallic chrome wing and wheel accents
  • 3 year warranty
  • Full directional remote control allows for left, right, forward, reverse and speed control
  • Patented Gyroscope Straight Tracker technology keeps the buggy on track across any terrain
  • Downhill speed control minimises your effort and maximises control
  • Twin calibrated motors for supreme power & agility
  • Powered by the largest capacity Lithium 24v 380Wh battery
  • All terrain tread rear wheels help handle all conditions
  • Swivelling front wheel
  • Fully foldable rear 4th wheel for added stability

Zip Navigator Performance  Features

  • USB charging port
  • Adjustable ergonomic T-bar handle and bag support
  • Newly engineered Zip fold, three wheel design
  • 12% lighter and 25% smaller for maximum space saving
  • Advanced Click & Go Lithium battery system
  • Quick release rear wheels, with All Terrain tread

Battery Options

  • Lithium 24v 380w Lithium Battery
  • Battery Charger
  • Remote Control with lithium battery
  • USB cord for remote charging {AC adaptor not included]

Zip Navigator Video

MGI also has the Quad Series currently available

For more information on the Zip Navigator Anniversary Edition visit the MGI website 

For more golf buggy options and news on other golf equipment click our Equipment category link

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

