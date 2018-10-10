“Beef” mustered to the Gold Coast for #AusPGA

Affable Englishmen Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston will make his debut at the Australian PGA Championship from November 29 – December 2 at RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast.

Aussie golf fans will get their slice of Beef when he tees it up alongside other featured players already announced for the tournament, including leading Aussies Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Australia in the summer and I definitely couldn’t call myself a proper Englishman if I haven’t ticked the Gold Coast off my list,” said Johnston.

“To be part of the last professional tournament in Australia for the year will be pretty cool too; it will be good fun celebrating the year Down Under with everyone.”

Since winning twice on the Challenge Tour in 2014, Johnston has been a regular fixture on the European Tour and broke through for a win on the circuit in 2016 at the Real Club Valderrama Open de España, Hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation.

In 2018 he’s recorded three top-10 results including a runner-up finish at Hero Indian Open where he went down in a playoff to Matt Wallace.

Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia which owns the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, said Johnston is a great addition to the Australian PGA Championship which has created a festival atmosphere on the Gold Coast by embracing the famous for fun mantra.

“The Australian PGA Championship is all about celebrating golf, it is a fun-filled week which welcomes and embraces all sports fans. Having created this young and energetic atmosphere our aim each year is to attract players which personify those traits which Beef certainly does.

“Beef is a sociable character with an exciting golf game which people love to watch. I am sure that he will be a hit with the crowds and will add to the on course action at the Australian PGA Championship.”

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the Australian PGA Championship continued to demonstrate its value to the It’s Live! in Queensland major events calendar.

“It’s great to see the Australian PGA Championship drawing world-class talent to the Gold Coast,” she said.

“Attracting high-profile golfers to the event helps showcase Queensland and the Gold Coast to the world and helps to lure visitors to the region.

“Beef is a real character and I’m sure he’ll be a crowd favourite. I hope he stays after the tournament and gets to experience what we have to offer here in Queensland.

“We’re proud to support events like the Australian PGA Championship because they help to solidify Queensland’s reputation as a world-class destination for major events.”



Tickets to see Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith and Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston play in the Australian PGA Championship from 29 November to 2 December at RACV Royal Pines Resort are now on sale at Ticketmaster.

General admission to the Australian PGA Championship is $25* when purchased at the gate or via Ticketmaster with children, 16 and under, granted free admission when attending with a paying adult.

A number of different corporate hospitality options are also available, details on all at https://championship.pga.org.au/tickets-and-hospitality/