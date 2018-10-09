Rhodes continues his winning ways: Australian senior amateur golfing wrap October 2018

Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest senior amateur golfing action from around the country.

NATIONAL

Greg Rhodes again shows his class in taking out the Grange/Kooyonga Senior Open in SA

A field of 91 players battled with gale force winds and rain over the two days. On day one at The Grange, Greg Rhodes (Coomealla) and Brad Dowling (Southport) fired superb rounds of 73 which gave them a massive lead over the field. Greg closed out day 2 at Kooyonga with a fine 78 which gave him a comfortable six shot lead over runner-up Brad Dowling. Bill Winslow (The Grange) took out the Super seniors gross section, with rounds of 80, 81 while Michael Atwell (Mt. Gambier) took out the nett section with 71,74.

Overall Gross scores

151 Greg Rhodes (73-78)

157 Brad Dowling (73-84)

160 John Davey (81-79)

161 Kim Meyer (82-79)

162 Alan Middleton (81-81)

Rhodes and Pascoe reign supreme in the South Australian amateur championships at Loxton Golf Club.

In what is a rare event, Greg Rhodes (Coomealla) was gallantly challenged all the way by a relatively new comer to senior golf, Geoff Charnley (Rossdale). The pair were tied at 233 after 3 rounds with Greg winning in sudden death over Geoff around the Loxton golf club layout.

On day 1, Norm Cordina (Tea Tree Gully) lead the field with a fine round of 76 to lead by two over Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga). On day 2, Geoff Charnley stormed into the lead with an even par round of 72 to take a one shot lead into day 3. Sitting one shot back from Geoff, was John Kelly (Metropolitan) and a further shot back was a chasing pack of Greg Rhodes, John Davey (Tea Tree Gully), Col Halam (Redcliffe) and Bruce Lindner (Koyoonga). Day 3 promised to be an exciting finish with the leading players separated by only two shots. Greg Rhodes and Geoff Charnley finished on day 3 tied on 233 to be two ahead of the 2017 champion John Davey and a further shot ahead of Col Halam. So the championship would be decided by a sudden death playoff with Greg Rhodes making a birdie on the first hole to clinch the title from Geoff Charnley.

In the women’s South Australian championship, Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) was again too classy for the small field of fifteen running away with the title in a dominant twenty five shot victory over Lyn Bennett (Gosnells).

Overall Men’s Gross scores

233 Greg Rhodes (79-78-76)

233 Geoff Charnley (83-72-78)

235 John Davey (79-78-78)

236 Col Halam (79-78-79)

238 John Kelly (80-76-82)

239 Geoff Cranfield (82-80-77)

239 Bruce Lindner (78-79-82)

Overall Men’s Nett Winners

223 Hassan Kara-ali (Loxton)

224 Col Halam

Overall Women’s Gross scores

240 Helen Pascoe (76-80-94)

265 Lyn Bennett (91-88-86)

271 Heather Harley (Kooringal) (92-88-91)

Overall Women’s Nett Winners

243 Glenys Ferguson (Wanneroo)

244 Lyn Banks (Scone)

Charnley breakthrough win in the Victorian Seniors and Pascoe takes out another title

Geoff Charnley (Rossdale) records his first senior state title after a close tussle with 2017 Victorian Seniors champion, Doug Francis (Metropolitian). Ken O’Brien (Rossdale) held the round one lead after a superb two under par round 69, to lead by two over Chris Tatt (Buninyong) on 71. A further three shots back were Doug Francis, Geoff Charnley and Stephen Valentine (Kew). After the second round, Geoff Charnley would lead by one shot over Francis and a further two shots ahead of Tatt. The winner would come from the last group of Charnley, Francis and Tatt. Charnley finished with 77 to just edge out Francis on 78 for the title with a further shot back of Francis was Tatt on 78.

Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) won another state title but faced some stiff competition from Australian representative Kim Burke (Shelly Beach). Pascoe lead by four shots over Burke in round one and ended up winning the title by closing out round two with a 83 to Burke’s 82. Glenys Ferguson (Wanneroo) finished in third place, six shots behind Burke. After two rounds Helen Pascoe,

Kim Burke, Glenys Ferguson and Sandra Collingwood would fight out for the Victorian Women’s Senior match play title. Kim Burke won her semi-final 3/2 over Glenys Ferguson and Sandra Collingwood upset Helen Pascoe winning on the 19th. In the final, Kim Burke beat Sandra Collingwood 4/2 to claim the match play title.

Overall Men’s Gross scores

223 Geoff Charnley (74-72-77)

225 Doug Francis (74-73-78)

226 Chris Tatt (71-78-77)

231 James Lavender (78-77-76)

233 Ken O’Brien (69-87-77)

234 Stephen Valentine (74-81-79)

235 Gordon Claney (78-78-79), John Kelly (77-82-76)

Overall Men’s Nett Winners

213 Ignatius Duivenvoorden (71-70-72)

214 Gerald Pennefather (75-74-65)

Overall Women’s Gross scores

160 Helen Pascoe (77-83)

163 Kim Burke (81-82)

169 Glenys Ferguson (85-84)

179 Sandra Collingwood (86-93)

Overall Women’s Nett Winners

147 Glenys Ferguson (74-73)

152 Tina Cowie (72-80)

NEW SOUTH WALES

Breakthrough win for David Bagust at Seaside Seniors at Port Macquarie

In the 36 hole event, David Bagust (Port Macquarie) on 154 won by 3 strokes over Peter Wheelhouse (Port Macquarie) with Russell Bunn (Newcastle) taking out third place on 159. Ward Hummerston (Grange) took out the handicap section with a score of 147 to finish 2 ahead of local player Ross Radford (Port Macquarie) on 149.

Cranfield wins at Kooindah

Kooindah Waters Seniors

Long Reef member Geoff Cranfield takes the title with a fine 2 over par 74, to win by two shots over Matt Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge) on 76. A further one shot back of Taylor was National Match play runner-up, Warren (Snowy) Gorton on 77. Murray Shaw (Wyong) and John Osborn (Mudgee) rounded out the top five with rounds of 81. In the handicap section it was shared by several players all on nett 75. These were Matt Taylor, Warren Gorton, Wayne Maybury, Geoffrey Beck and Rob Curtis.

Hummerston’s maiden win at Horizons

Ward Hummerston (The Grange) took out his first senior title after defeating Neil Shute (Horizons) on a count back after three over par rounds of 75. One shot back on 76 were James Hogg (Cessnock), Warren Gorton (Hawks Nest) and Peter Wheelhouse (Kurri Kurri). A further shot back on 77 were Geoffrey Shute (Dunheved) and Stephen Musgrave (St. Michaels).

The sky opens up for the Newcastle Seniors but Pearson prevails

Heavy rain made a sizeable challenge for all players in the Newcastle seniors with only one player beating 80. Mark Pearson (Mona Vale) ended up winning by two shots after carding 79 from Warren Gorton (Hawks Nest) on 81. A further three shots back on 84 was local member Greg Frazer. Rounding out the top five was Greg Stanford (Mona Vale) on 85 and Geoffrey Lange (Mona Vale) on 86.

Proposed Headline: Cranfield claims the Shelly Beach seniors.

Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef) shot a 3 over par 75, to win the Shelly Beach seniors from Neale Blizard (The Ridge) and Matt Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge) who both ended up one shot in arrears of Cranfield on 76. Rounding out the top five was Mick Stephens (Eastlakes) and rookie Corey Wittenberg (Avondale) both on 79.

Fifield takes win No. 2 for the season upsetting a strong field at Port Kembla.

Brad Fifilield (The Coast) playing off 9, cruised around the Port Kembla layout with a slick three over par 75 to win by one shot from Laurie Cupples (Leonay) and Michael Musgrave (Toronto) on 76. A further one shot behind Cupples and Musgrave was Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef) and NSW order of merit leader, Ken Brewer (Concord) on 77.

A three way tie in the Wyong seniors

Three players ended up leading the field in the Wyong seniors. Ken Brewer (Concord), local player David Mc Clelland (Wyong) and Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef) all posted three over par 75’s with Brewer winning on a count back from Mc Clelland. Grahame Leake (Links Shell Cove) was a further shot back on 76 with Trevor Tynan (Wyong) and Matt Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge) both finishing with 77.

Ken Brewer returns to his winning ways in the Liverpool seniors

Ken Brewer (Concord) fired a slick one over par 73, around the Liverpool layout to claim another season win over local player Gary Batman (Liverpool) and Rick Allison (Camden Valley) who both returned 75’s. Lee Chung (Liverpool) took out the nett win with 67 from Matthew Kumjew (Hurstville) on 69.

Gunghalin Lakes layout provided an extreme test for all players in the Gunghalin Seniors.

ACT player Michael Kilfoyle (Royal Canberra) was the only player to break 80, firing 78 to win the Gunghalin Seniors. Local player Bill Banks (Gunghalin Lakes) was two shots adrift on 80. Ken Brewer (Concord) was next on 82 and a further shot behind Brewer was Michael Musgrave (Toronoto) on 83. In the Nett section, local players Richard Oliver (Gunghalin Lakes) and Barry Brown (Gunghalin Lakes) tied on nett 72 from Michael Kilfoyle (Royal Canberra) on 73.

VICTORIA

August is a favourite time in Victoria on the golfing calendar as many players make the pilgrimage to the Sand Belt challenge around some of the best courses in the country.

Tatt and Pascoe take out the Iron Jack Yarrawonga Senior Amateur

Chris Tatt (Buninyong) fired two slick rounds of 75 and 74 around the Black Bull and Yarrawonga Mulwala layouts to claim first prize over the Doug Bachli Order of Merit leader, Ian McCleary, who finished three shots behind Tatt with rounds of 77 and 75. Dean Jones (Heathcote) finished in third place on 155 from John Kelly (Metropolitan) and Greg O’Brien (Commercial Albury) on 156. Keith Finkelde (Latrobe) and Andrew Hansen (Eastern) tied in the Nett section with scores of 145 for the two rounds.

In the women’s section, Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) took out win no. 8 for the season with scratch stableford scores of 33 and 31 to finish five shots ahead of Deborah Rix (Cobden) on 33 and 26 scratch stableford points. Noelle Hartnett (Rossdale) took out the stableford event with consistent scores of 36 for both days from Helen Pascoe and Deborah Rix.

Ebinger and Harley win in the Yarra Yarra Senior Amateur

Greg Ebinger (Spring Valley) cruised around the Yarra Yarra layout with a fine one over par score of 73 to win by two shots over Geoffrey Charnley (Rossdale) on 75. In third place was Kim Johnson (The National) on 76 from Alan Bullas (Portsea) on 77. Lynton Dixon (Yowani) claimed the nett prize with a fine nett 67 from Greg Ebinger on 71.

In the women’s section, Heather Harley (Kooringal) claimed the scratch stableford event with 20 points form Helen Drake (Dorset) on 16 points. Elizabeth Alison (Winchelsea) won the stableford event with 32 points from Tina Cowie (Pakenham) on 29 points.

Kim Johnson takes the prize at Kingston Heath

Kim Johnson (The National) was the only player to break 80 by firing a six over par round of 78 in winning the Kingston Heath seniors. There was a three way tie for second place between Mark Abeyaratne (Peninsula – Kingswood), Chris Gray (Bonville) and Greg Ebinger (Spring Valley) with rounds of 80. Chris Gray (Bonville) won the nett section with 75 from Geoff Morris (Beverley Park), Mark Abeyaratne (Peninsula – Kingswood) and Mick Taylor (Bendigo) on 76.

Back to back wins for Johnson at Commonwealth Golf Club

Continuing his winning ways, Kim Johnson (The National) claimed the prize at Commonwealth with a round of three over par 76 to finish one shot ahead of Geoffrey Charnley (Rossdale) on 77. Warren Binder (Clifton Springs) was close behind with 79 from Stephen Valentine (Kew) on 80. Geoffrey Besgrove (Yowani) took out the nett event with a nett 71 from Warren Binder (Clifton Springs) on nett 72.

Davis and Fonda-Russell take out the inaugural Huntingdale seniors

Andrew Davis (The National) recorded his first senior event win with a two over par round of 74, around the Huntingdale Golf Course. He narrowly beat his fellow club member, Kim Johnson (The National) who was running hot in the sand belt challenge week. Johnson was one shot back of Davis on 75 with Adam Charlestown (Barwon Heads) and Richard Briggs (Keysborough) both on 76. In the nett event, it was a win to Adam Charlestown with a fine round of nett 68 to defeat Anthony Chandler (Lang Lang) and Donald Parsonage (Monash) both on nett 70.

In the women’s section, Alma Fonda-Russell (Yarrambat Park) won the women’s scratch stableford with a score of 19 points from Sandra Collingwood (Keysborough) on 18 points. Tina Cowie (Pakenham) won the women’s stableford event with 31 points from Fonda-Russell on 30 points.

Valentine wins the Metropolitan seniors

Stephen Valentine negotiated the Metropolitan layout to finish three shots ahead of the field in claiming the Metropolitan seniors and his first title for the 2018 season. Three shots back were Dale Collins (Northern) and Peter Dunstan (Keysborough) both on 79. David Robb (Corowa), Steve Davies (Thirteenth Beach) and Stephen Musgrave (Toronto) all posted 80 in rounding out the top five. In the Nett event, it was a win to Peter Dunstan (Keysborough) on nett 72 from Stephen Musgrave and Calvin Miller (Green Acres) on nett 73.

New South Welshman David Edwards conquers the tricky Royal Melbourne greens to claim the Royal Melbourne Senior Classic while Kay Barcelon claims the women’s title

David Edwards (Pennant Hills) posted a fine round of 76 in winning the Royal Melbourne Senior Classic from Geoffrey Charnley (Rossdale) who finished two shots behind Edwards on 78. Kim Johnson (The National) finished third with 79 from David Robb (Corowa) on 80. In the Nett event, Ian Winter (The SGA) won on a count back from Ian Henry (RACV Cape Schanck) with a nett 71.

In the women’s section, Kay Barcelon (Patterson River) won the women’s scratch stableford with a score of 11 points from Elizabeth Alston (Winchelsea) on 7 points. Elizabeth Alston won the women’s stableford event with 24 points from Annie Lamb (Midlands) on 12 points.

Tatt and Wall win the Bendigo seniors

Chris Tatt returned to the winning dais with a three shot buffer over John Kelly (The Metroplitan). Tatt returned scores of 78 and 75 to Kelly’s 79 and 77. Tied for third was Robert Wallace (Midlands) and Gary House (Sanctuary Lakes) both on 159 for the two rounds. In the Nett event, popular Pakenham golfer, John Hoare, streeted the field by six shots to finish on 134, a whopping ten shots better than his handicap. Ken Giovanettii (Bendigo) was runner up to Hoare on 140 for the two rounds.

In the women’s section, Jane Wall (Barham) won the women’s scratch stableford with a great score of 62 points to finish 43 points ahead of runner-up Rosi Punton (Bendigo) on 19 points. Kerry Scales (Port Fairy) won the women’s stableford event with a great score of 74 points for the two rounds from Faye Plumridge (Riversdale) on another great score of 73 points.

QUEENSLAND

Frost and Greenhatch win the North Lakes seniors

Ian Frost (Indooroopilly) won another Queensland senior event recording a neat 73 to finish one ahead of Col Halam (Redcliffe) on 74. In the Nett event, it was a win to Harold Loxton (Caloundra) with 38 stableford points.

In the women’s section, Alison Greenhatch (Redcliffe) won the scratch event with 87 and in the Nett event, Wendy O’Connell (Wantima) won with 31 stableford points.

Colefax and O’Connell win the Gailes seniors

Warren Colefax (Murwillumbah) won the Gailes seniors with a 77 on a count back around a tough Gailes course which was being prepared for the upcoming Queensland amateur. Runner-up was Robert Watson (Virginia) on 77. In the Nett event, it was a win to William Burns (Gailes) with 40 stableford points.

In the women’s section, Wendy O’Connell (Wantima) won the scratch event with 79 and in the Nett event, Jeney Lee (Gailes) won with 39 stableford points.

Strenberg and Colefax win at the Palmer seniors

Warren Colefax (Murwillumbah) wins two in a row in taking out the Palmer seniors after returning a slick score of 72. In the Nett event, Geoff Miler (Redcliffe) picked up first place with a fine 42 stableford points to edge out Glen Hadfield (City) on 37 points.

In the women’s section, Cheryl Sternberg (Laidley) won the scratch event with 88 and in the Nett event, Judy Logan (Laidley) won with 36 stableford points.

Hannah and Clutterbuck win at Beerwah

David Hannah (Pelican Waters) won his first senior event with a great one over par 73 at Beerwah golf club. Just behind Hannah on 74 was Charlie Bevan (Beerwah) and Brad Dowling (Southport). In the Nett event, Brian Trendell (Ashgrove) picked up first place with a great score of 43 stableford points to finish ahead of John Fitzgerald (Keperra) on 38 points.

In the women’s section, Gwen Clutterbuck (Oxley) won the scratch event with 87 and in the Nett event, Judy Logan (Laidley) won with 34 stableford points.

Dowling and Jackson take the title in Keperra seniors

Brad Dowling (Southport) returned to the winner’s circle after winning on a count back with a five over par score of 77 from Gordon Buck (Keperra). In the Nett event, new Keperra member Gordon Buck, blew the field away with a great score of 43 stableford points. In his wake on 37 points was Ray Jordan (Keperra) with 37 points on a count-back.

In the women’s section, Claire Jackson (Redcliffe) won the scratch event with 83 and in the Nett event, Kate Gadsby (Keperra) won with 34 stableford points.

Frost and Jackson win again but this time at the Maroochy River seniors

Ian Frost (Indooroopilly) returned to the winner’s circle carding 79 around a tough and very windy Maroochy layout. Frost just edged out Brad Dowling (Southport) who shot 80. In the Nett event, Max Scott picked up first place on a count-back with 33 stableford points to finish ahead of Glen Hadfield (City) also on 33 points.

In the women’s section, Claire Jackson (Redcliffe) followed up her win at Keperra to make it two in a row, winning the scratch event with 90 and in the Nett event, June Wills (Pacific Harbour) won with 30 stableford points.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Lindner racks up win number two for the season at the Glenelg seniors

Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga) just edged out the Tea Tree Gully gang in winning at Glenelg with a round of 77. Close behind were the usual culprits of John Davey (Tea Tree Gully) on 78 with Norm Cordina (Tea Tree Gully) on 79 and Chris Everett (Tea Tree Gully) on 80. In the Nett event, Michael Richards continued the Tea Tree gully flavour with a great nett score of 67 to edge out Brian Horan (Blackwood) on nett 72.

In the super seniors, Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) showed the experience and expertise of age to record a great round of 77 to just finish ahead of Wayne Humphries (Glenelg) on 78. Geoff Powell (The Grange) took out the super seniors nett with a fine nett 68 to finish ahead of Kym Mueller (Mt Barker-Hahndorf) on 70.

Gale takes the prize in the Royal Adelaide seniors

Wayne Gale (Tea Tree Gully) showed a clean pair of heels by finishing two shots ahead of John Davey Gale (Tea Tree Gully) after carding a 74 to Davey’s 76, around the superb Royal Adelaide layout. A further two shots behind Davey on 78 was Simon Dunstone (Gungahlin Lakes). In the Nett event, Kym Meyer (The Grange) picked up first place with a nett 72 to finish ahead of Matt Ferguson (Waneroo) on 73.

In the super seniors, David Cherry (Royal Adelaide) completed the Royal Adelaide layout in 78 strokes to finish one ahead of Eric Lane (The Grange) and Barry Squires (Mandurah) on 79. Graeme Smith (Kooyonga) won the nett in the Super seniors, with a fine score of 69 to edge out Lindsay Elliot (Blackwood) on 73.

WEST AUSTRALIA

Lucas takes out the final event of the 2018 season in the West

Michael Lucas breezed around the Mandurah layout carding 74 to edge out John Banting on 75 and Victorian and Australian representative Gordon Claney on 76. The final order of merit results were wrapped up in the West with Michael Dunsmore of Hartfield Country Club winning the 2018 WA Senior OOM. Michael won from Paul Chappell, John Ryan and Trevor Hughes. These four

players will represent WA in the Australian Senior Amateur to be played at Spring Valley Golf Club, Victoria on the 9th to 11th October.