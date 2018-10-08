Keegan Bradley to join Kuchar, Snedeker at 2018 Aussie Open

MAJOR winner Keegan Bradley is the latest featured player to join a growing ensemble to tee it up at the 2018 Emirates Australian Open in Sydney.

The slightly idiosyncratic American, the 2011 US PGA Championship winner and a four time US PGA Tour winner, has confirmed he will play at The Lakes Golf Club from 15-18 November.

“I’ve heard a lot about the Aussie Open and all the historic names on the Stonehaven Cup. I can’t wait to have a shot at putting my name on it,” the dual Ryder Cup player said as part of the official announcement.

“And to come to Sydney at that time of year is something I’m also really looking forward to, it’s a big bucket list thing for me to tick off.”

The club-twirling Bradley, 32, has been back to some of his best form recently with a win in the BMW Championship, the third leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs taking him back to No.31 in the world.

Joining Bradley in making their Open debuts are two more genuine contenders for the 103rd staging of the Open, three-time PGA Tour winner Brendan Steele and rising Mexican star Abraham Ancer.

Steele, 35, has won in each of the past two PGA Tour seasons, both times at the Safeway Open. His first tour win was the 2011 Valero Texas Open.

Ancer, 27, was twice in the top five on this year’s PGA Tour and came within minutes of a huge breakthrough win in the FedEx Cup playoffs, leading until the closing holes of the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston last month.

The trio joins American stars Matt Kuchar and Brandt Snedeker as confirmed starters at The Lakes.

Golf Australia chief executive Stephen Pitt was delighted to welcome all three newcomers to the race for the Stonehaven Cup.

“Everyone knows how entertaining and effervescent Keegan is around the crowds and we’re really thrilled that he, Brendan and Abraham will be in Sydney for the first time,” Pitt said.

“With the other Americans and hopefully a host of our emerging young talent, the field is really starting to build nicely.

“The Open is always a great sporting and social week and I encourage people to book their tickets early to ensure they won’t miss the action.”

Tickets are on sale at Ticketek at www.ticketek.com