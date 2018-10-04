Golfers tee it up for drought stricken farmers

Story and Photos by Noel Rowsell.

Dunheved Golf Club hosted a hugely successful four-person Ambrose event on Wednesday 3rd October, in support of the Farmers Drought Relief Campaign.

The western Sydney club raised in excess of $5,000 on the day from green fees and a monster raffle, which was supported by over twenty different sponsors.

148 golfers teed off in brilliant Autumn weather, enjoying what is undoubtedly one of western Sydney’s best and most challenging golf courses.

Also known as a Wildlife Sanctuary, Dunheved certainly lived up to its status, with an amazing array of birds scattered around the various creeks and ponds, whilst an abundance of giant gum trees further enhances the beauty of the course.

The winning four-person team was John Creswell, David Hurney (pictured above), Gary Scott and Michael Silleri from the Dunheved Club, ahead of Simon Curry, Karl Sowter, David Abraham and Tony Van Der Hout of Leonay GC.