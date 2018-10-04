Peter Lonard to join Aussie legends at 2018 NSW Senior Open

PETER LONARD is set to be the headline act at the 2018 Lincoln Place NSW Senior Open after confirming his entry this week and will join a growing field that includes Peter Senior, Peter Fowler, Craig Parry, Peter O’Malley, and Mike Harwood.

Lonard, 51, will be making his debut in the Championship to be held at Thurgoona Country Club, Albury from October 26th to 28th.

The New South Welshman boasts a playing record of 12 tournament wins including the NSW Open ( 2004), two Australian Masters titles (1997, 2002), three Australian PGA Championships ( 2002, 2004, & 2007), and back-to-back Australian Opens (2003 & 2004).

A two-time President’s Cup pick in 2003 & 2005, Lonard snared the biggest win of his career taking out the PGA Tour’s MCI Heritage Classic at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2005.

Graeme Phillipson, General Manager of Golf at Golf NSW was thrilled to announce Lonard’s inclusion in the tournament. He said the multiple tournament winner’s name was a welcome addition to the Championship.

“Peter is a household name and a massive coup for the tournament. He is a legend of Australian Golf and was arguably one of Australia’s most outstanding players for over a generation.

Also debuting at the 2018 Lincoln Place NSW Senior Open will be two-time Australian Open Champion, Peter Fowler, and West Australian-based Kiwi Michael Long.

Fowler has been impressive on the European Senior ‘Stayesure’ Tour this year, and currently sits in 5th place on the money list. A six-time winner in the senior ranks, the highlight of 2018 for the evergreen 59-year-old was victory in the Willow Senior Golf Classic in August.

The Lincoln Place NSW Senior Open will also mark the debut on the Ladbrokes Legends Tour for Michael Long, who turned 50 at the end of August. The Kiwi, who has represented New Zealand multiple times, is a two-time winner on the Web.com tour and competed on the US PGA Tour from 2002 until 2005. In a sign of how competitive he remains, Long’s last win on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia came at the 2016 Victorian Open against a field of much younger players.

Mr Phillpson added the presence of players of the calibre of Long and Fowler would mean whoever is crowned the champion for 2018 will be a very worthy winner.

“We saw a dramatic finish to the Championship last year when Sydney’s Grant Kenny was chased all the way by Peter Senior. With this year’s tournament full of many of the great names of Australian golf, the people of the Murray region are in for another fantastic week,” Mr Phillipson said.

The $100,000 Lincoln Place NSW Senior Open will be played over three rounds at Thurgoona Golf and Country Club, Albury from October 26th to 28th. Entry is free.

NSW Government sponsorship

The tournament received a further boost this week with the announcement the NSW Government will support the championship for the next two years.