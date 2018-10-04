Golf Month launches across Australia

Golf Month, Australia’s annual campaign encouraging Aussies to get involved in golf and golf-related activities during October has officially teed off for 2018.



There will be something to get everyone swinging throughout the month with golf clubs and facilities around the country opening their doors and playing host to hundreds of exciting and interactive activities, from ‘Bring a Friend’ and open days to ‘Glow in the Dark’ and ‘Twilight’ golf.



Launches across the country this week saw golf-mad AFL star Tom Hawkins put himself on the line as a group of 30 junior MyGolfers launched drives at the two-time premiership player, protected within a caged golf cart, at Melbourne’s Albert Park Driving Range.



Hawkins (pictured above at Albert Park. Photo: Golf Australia) said he was looking forward to sharing the game with his wife Emma during Golf Month.



“Now it’s October the weather is getting warmer and we have a lot more time to get out and play. I’m really looking forward to getting out with my wife Emma and eighteen-month-old daughter Arabella who already loves being outdoors and playing ball games,” said Hawkins.



“The great thing about golf is that you don’t necessarily need to play a whole 18 holes, you can head to a driving range for a quick hit or even try out some mini golf.”



Tassie’s Danni Pickett from the Northern Hawks reached new heights after driving from the top of the Silo Hotel complex in Launceston, while in Western Australia, a team shootout saw Perth Scorchers’, Emily Smith and West Coast Fever’s Kaylia Stanton share the game with their teammates.



The celebrations will continue this Friday on the Gold Coast with Titans CEO, Graham Annesley set to join Deputy Mayor, Donna Gates, high-performance player, Becky Kay and junior golfer, Ryden Heddle for a whole day of Golf Month activities at Parkwood Golf Club.



Stand out events taking place during October include Free Pizza and Keg Challenge at Ranfurlie Golf Club and Vintage Dress Up Day at Mount Beauty Golf Club in Victoria; Pink Ribbon Fundraising Day at Taree Golf Club and Twilight Golf at Port Kembla Golf Club in New South Wales; Chip and Sip at Windaroo Lakes Golf Club and Mother Daughter Day at Keperra Country Golf Club in Queensland.



Research shows that playing golf offers great social, health and wellbeing benefits, increases fitness and endurance as well as reducing stress and anxiety.



This year, people who “share the game they love with the people they love” can be in the running to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize of a trip for them and a mate to attend The 148th Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland next year.



Anyone can get involved in Golf Month by heading to their local club or facility for a hit or checking out www.golf.org.au/golfmonth to find out what’s on near them this October.