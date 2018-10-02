The Great Distance Debate with Lucas Herbert and Mike Clayton: Video

By
Brian O'Hare
-

AS the debate over modern golfing equipment and the effect increased hitting distance is having on the game continues to rage this is a fascinating video on how a current big hitting young golfer fares with the old and new drivers and balls.

Twenty two year old Lucas Herbert, who recently finished tied second in the 2018 Portugal Masters, here joins veteran pro Mike Clayton and Golf Australia’s Mark Hayes to try and shed some further light on the issue.

Herbert plays a mixture of old and new drivers and balls and comes to the obvious conclusion that modern players have a distinct advantage.

Just for the record, and just measuring overall distance gained, the winners were 1. New Driver with New Balls. 2. New Driver with Old Balls. 3. Old Driver with New Balls. 4. Old Driver with Old Balls.

Herbert gains a real appreciation for the need for better ball striking skills in the old days, as in hitting it right out of the middle.

Previous article“One Golf”: Australian golf takes a big leap toward a unified governing body
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here