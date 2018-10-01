Europe’s triumphant win at 2018 Ryder Cup: Highlights Video

Brian O'Hare
THE golf was pretty good but the celebrations were certainly something else as Europe won its sixth straight Ryder Cup on home soil.

It was touch and go for a while on the final day of the 42nd Ryder Cup as the much touted star studded US team fought back to be just one point behind the less luminous Europeans at one stage but in the end it seemed superior team spirit won out.

The unexpected star of the show was the usually reserved Francesco Molinari who claimed the final needed point over a hapless Phil Mickelson to post a European record 5 – 0 personal performance.

“This means so much to me,” said the reigning Open champion after Europe’s dominating 17½ to 10½ win.

“So much more than majors, more than anything. It’s hard not to get emotional when you think about the other players, the vice captains, Thomas, the wives. It’s been an incredible week.”

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood was another standout, and though he lost his final singles match, he was right up there with his celebratory performance, maybe just edging serial champion Ian Poulter, who for some reason borrowed and red English postbox costume from someone in the crowd to strut his chest thumping stuff.

As for the US team, Tiger Woods wasn’t happy with his worst ever 0 – 4 personal performance, but handily had been practicing a dour, downcast expression all week.

European captain Thomas Bjorn was ecstatic with his team while his gracious counterpart Jim Furyk will probably get lynched when he gets home.

“They outplayed us,” conceded Furyk. “Thomas was a better captain this week. We’ve got to tip our caps.”

Final Scoring

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer.

