2018 Ryder Cup Australian TV Times

By
Brian O'Hare
-

THE Ryder Cup with all its usual drama and pathos is one of the most anticipated events on the golfing calendar for many golf fans and this week should have it all in spades, particularly with a resurgent Tiger Woods inspiring the US team against the Europeans.

Woods was one of US Captain Jim Furyk’s captain’s picks prior to his historic 80th  PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the Tour Championship and his sporting comeback after five years in the wilderness will no doubt give fans and detractors even more to shout about when the action gets underway at Le Golf National in France.

Fox Sports will cover the three day event live this week from Friday with much of the action in viewer friendly prime time – but the pointy end of the tournament will be in the wee small hours.

Ryder Cup Teams

The US Team consists of automatic qualifiers Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson; with captain’s selections Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.

European captain Thomas Bjorn tees of with automatic selections Thorbjorn Olesen,  Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Alex Noren; with his personal selections Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

The Ryder Cup, held every other year, will be at the Le Golf National in Paris for the first ever time, and just the second time in continental Europe.

Ryder Cup Australian TV Schedule

FoxSports 3 (AEST)

Day 1 Fri Sept 28 – 4:00pm – 3:00am

Day 2 Sat Sept 29- 4:00pm – 3:00am

Day 3 Sun Sept 30 – 8:00pm – 3:00am

 

Previous articleLeading senior golfing figure Denis Dale nominated for top award
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here