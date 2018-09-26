2018 Ryder Cup Australian TV Times

THE Ryder Cup with all its usual drama and pathos is one of the most anticipated events on the golfing calendar for many golf fans and this week should have it all in spades, particularly with a resurgent Tiger Woods inspiring the US team against the Europeans.

Woods was one of US Captain Jim Furyk’s captain’s picks prior to his historic 80th PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the Tour Championship and his sporting comeback after five years in the wilderness will no doubt give fans and detractors even more to shout about when the action gets underway at Le Golf National in France.

Fox Sports will cover the three day event live this week from Friday with much of the action in viewer friendly prime time – but the pointy end of the tournament will be in the wee small hours.

Ryder Cup Teams

The US Team consists of automatic qualifiers Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson; with captain’s selections Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.

European captain Thomas Bjorn tees of with automatic selections Thorbjorn Olesen, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Alex Noren; with his personal selections Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

The Ryder Cup, held every other year, will be at the Le Golf National in Paris for the first ever time, and just the second time in continental Europe.

Ryder Cup Australian TV Schedule

FoxSports 3 (AEST)

Day 1 Fri Sept 28 – 4:00pm – 3:00am

Day 2 Sat Sept 29- 4:00pm – 3:00am

Day 3 Sun Sept 30 – 8:00pm – 3:00am