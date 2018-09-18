Garmin Approach S20 GPS golf watch: Review

Review by Brian O’Hare.

I’VE got to state right at the outset that after six weeks of using the Garmin Approach S20 I’m totally won over by the option of using a GPS golf watch as my main on course distance measuring device.

For a very long while I used a hand held GPS from a major brand and also for some time used my smartphone with a couple of different golf GPS apps.

Both those options are mostly well and good but the sheer convenience of just glancing down to your wrist for all your golfing information needs just can’t be beaten.

Probably the ideal would be also to have a laser rangefinder in the bag just for those odd occasions when you want to be absolutely certain of a pin placement or other distance measurement – and your life depends on that inch or two of accuracy.

But for the everyday golfer a watch like the Garmin Approach S20 GPS should be all they need.

The Approach S20 is marketed as “the ideal golfing partner that doubles as your everyday watch” and that has proved to be very much the case for me.

The Approach is at the “entry level” to mid level end of the market so doesn’t have some of the higher end features like a touch screen (which I actually don’t see as a disadvantage in this case) or a heart rate monitor but for around $250 probably has more features and bells and whistles than you will ever use.

I was a little concerned at the large size of some of these new watches but the Garmin turned out to be surprisingly lightweight on the wrist, is very comfortable to wear long-term and has a surprisingly long battery life.

The makers claim around 15 hours used as a GPS and up to 8 weeks on everyday watch mode – which I hadn’t originally intended but the Garmin has now become my everyday watch after banishing the former incumbent to the reserves bench.

I thought there would be more charging involved but I started out giving it a full charge on a Friday night (via a small cable that clamps on the back of the device with a USB at the other end); use it as a GPS in the Saturday golf comp, wear it during the week as a watch, activity tracker and with smartphone notifications on, use it again as a GPS in the Wednesday comp – and still have something like 67% battery charge showing. So you maybe you have to charge it just once a week to be safe.

The Garmin comes with some 41,000 worldwide courses pre-loaded, updates maps and software automatically, has a very easy to read display on course, and is relatively easy to operate with a four button system.

As I mentioned, it doesn’t have a touch screen but having seen some fellow golfers tapping, tapping, tapping at a higher end touchscreen GPS model trying to get a response I’ll take the button system anytime. Rainy days, sweaty days, gloved hands … the buttons don’t care.

The GPS distance measuring itself proved to be very quick and accurate. I checked it at every distance maker I passed over several courses and there was never a discrepancy of more than a metre or so. It was mainly just spot on.

As well as distance to the middle of greens, there is also a way of digitally moving the flagstick on greens to front, centre or back, and the watch also measures hazard distances as well as layups.

Arriving at a course, the Garmin quickly locates your course and keeps check of where you are and automatically changes holes.

You can get as technical as you want with the Garmin: it gives you the option of keeping score, keeping track of individual club use and, paired with the Garmin Connect app, after a round you can go through a colour map of the course tracking every shot.

The activity tracker can give you a summary of distance walked, number of steps, calories burned, overall round time and other stats.

Pairing the Garmin with a smartphone by Bluetooth will also give you notifications, including incoming call alerts, texts, emails etc – again if you want.

Conclusion

If you just want an accurate, lightweight, easy to use and read golf GPS watch the Garmin Approach S20 is a great value option. An added bonus is you can get as complicated as you want with the golf statistics tracking, day to day activity tracking, smartphone notifications etc. The relatively long battery life is another plus.

