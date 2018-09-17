NSW Veteran Golf: 2019 Program

THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association organises one of the most comprehensive programs of Weeks of Golf for older golfers in the country.
Open to both men and women veteran golfers, we reproduce the 2019 NSW vets week of golf program,including contact details for the various events.
For the latest news on veteran golf around Australia click on this Veteran Golf category link and you can also see general information on our Guide to Veteran Golf Around Australia page.
The veteran golf tournaments are always a great week mixing golf, travel and social elements and it’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.
SEE OUR RECENT STORY ON THE NSW VETS WEEKS OF GOLF
|Feb 2019 ~ 24 Dec 2019
|NSWVGA PROGRAM 2019
VARIOUS
john1.a.daley@bigpond.com
|JOHN DALEY PROGRAM CO ORDINATOR NSWVGA
0417 673723
Bookings
|04 Feb 2019 ~ 08 Feb 2019
|Myall Coast
Hawks Nest Golf Club
rmmack1945@gmail.com
|Bob Maclinshaw
0407 573907
Bookings
|11 Feb 2019 ~ 15 Feb 2019
|Shoalhaven Mid South Coast
Shoalhaven Heads, Nowra, St Georges Basin, Worrigee Links
shoalhavenwog@gmail.com
|Brian Rowe
0447 828 847
Bookings
|18 Feb 2019 ~ 22 Feb 2019
|Illawarra
Port Kembla, The Grange, The Vale, The Links, Wollongong
illawarravets2019@gmail.com
|Steve Wicks
0419 486 456
Bookings
A Complete Guide For Golfers Over 50: Reach Your Full Playing Potential & Have Fun Doing It. Book Review
|25 Feb 2019 ~ 01 Mar 2019
|Blue Mountains
Wentworth Falls, Leura, Blackheath, Lithgow.
bmvga.wog@gmail.com
|Richard Ledden-Cooper
4757 3458
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|04 Mar 2019 ~ 08 Mar 2019
|Macquarie Challenge
Bathurst, Oberon
manuelpro@@dodo.com.au
|Manuel Pro
6331 4144
Bookings
|04 Mar 2019 ~ 08 Mar 2019
|Corowra-Howlong Week of Golf
Corowra, Howlong
tim@howlonggolf.com.au
|Tim Cameron
6026 5321
Bookings
|11 Mar 2019 ~ 15 Mar 2019
|Central West Week of Golf
Duntree League, Wentworth, Orange Ex Services
sleepyvalley@hotmail.com
|David Gunner
6362 4125
Bookings
|11 Mar 2019 ~ 15 Mar 2019
|Tocumwal
Tocumwal
admin@tocumwalgolf.com.au
|Mike Keen
0421 643064
Bookings
|18 Mar 2019 ~ 22 Mar 2019
|Hunter Valley Week of Golf
Muswellbrook
bruce24273@bigpond.com
|Bruce Robinson
0427 133446
Bookings
|18 Mar 2019 ~ 22 Mar 2019
|Rich River Week of Golf
Rich River Golf Club
golfpro@richriver.com.au
|Richard Caiolfa
03 54813372
Bookings
|25 Mar 2019 ~ 27 Mar 2019
|NSWVGA Stroke Championships
Richmond,Dunheved, Stonecutters Ridge
lesknox@optusnet.com.au
|Les Knox
4735 4903
Bookings
|25 Mar 2019 ~ 29 Mar 2019
|Tamworth Week of Golf
Tamworth ,Longyard
tlvwog@gmail.com
|Paul McDougall
0407 618 958
Bookings
|25 Mar 2019 ~ 26 Mar 2019
|Tumut Gundagai Week of Golf
Tumut
proshoptumut@gmail.com
|Helen Pearce
6947 1139
Bookings
|28 Mar 2019 ~ 29 Mar 2019
|Tumut Gundagai Week of Golf
Gundagai Golf Club
golf@gundagaiservicesclub.com.au
|Mick Wells
69441925
Bookings
|01 Apr 2019 ~ 05 Apr 2019
|Narrabri Week of Golf
Narrabri Golf Club
robyn.spence@westnet.com.au
|Robyn Spence
6793 5263
Bookings
|01 Apr 2019 ~ 05 Apr 2019
|Cootamundra Week of Golf
Cootamundra Golf Club
masogj@ozemail.com.au
|Garry Mason
0400 795079
Bookings
|08 Apr 2019 ~ 12 Apr 2019
|Lachlan Valley
Forbes Golf Club
lvgolf@optusnet.com.au
|Lynn Roberts
6852 3473
Bookings
|08 Apr 2019 ~ 12 Apr 2019
|Moree Week of Golf
Moree Golf Club
paulwilde@me.com
|Paul Wilde
0428 521599
Bookings
|13 Apr 2019 ~ 14 Apr 2019
|NSWVGA Sandgreen Mixed 4 Ball Championships
Grenfell Golf Club
petershirl@hotmail.com
|Peter Mawhinney
6343 2222
Bookings
|14 Apr 2019 ~ 18 Apr 2019
|Saphire City Week of Golf
Inverell Golf Club
shadlow8@bigpond.com
|Jim Shadlow
6772 3479
Bookings
|22 Apr 2019 ~ 26 Apr 2019
|Uralla Week of Golf
Uralla Golf Club
chandler.rowan@gmail.com
|Rowan Chandler
0412 066807
Bookings
|29 Apr 2019 ~ 03 May 2019
|SPARE WEEK
NSW
john1.a.daley@bigpond.com
|JOHN DALEY PROGRAM CO ORDINATOR NSWVGA
0417 673723
Bookings
|06 May 2019 ~ 10 May 2019
|Tenterfield Week of Golf
Tenterfield Golf Club
eastgatewr1@bigpond.com
|Bill Eastgate
0407 439 865
Bookings
|13 May 2019 ~ 17 May 2019
|Casino Week of Golf
Casino Golf Club
casinoveteransweekofgolf@gmail.com
|John Weaver
0417 717005
Download Entry
Bookings
|20 May 2019 ~ 24 May 2019
|Bucketts Way Week of Golf
Gloucester Golf Club
buettel@ozemail.com.au
|Peter Buettel
65581218
Bookings
|27 May 2019 ~ 31 May 2019
|Great Lakes Trial Week
Foster, Tuncurry
chappies26@gmail.com
|Norm Chapman
0419 636 970
Bookings
|03 Jun 2019 ~ 28 Jun 2019
|SPARE WEEKS
NSW
john1.a.daley@bigpond.com
|JOHN DALEY PROGRAM CO ORDINATOR NSWVGA
0417 673723
Bookings
|24 Jun 2019 ~ 28 Jun 2019
|Lake Macquarie Classic
Toronto Golf Club
narene.anniwell@gmail.com
|Narene Anniwell
0249 752 326
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|01 Jul 2019 ~ 05 Jul 2019
|Nambucca Heads Week of Golf
Nambucca Golf Club
landian50@iinet.net.au
|Ian Vidler
0477 905 102
Bookings
|08 Jul 2019 ~ 12 Jul 2019
|Sawtell Week of Golf
Sawtell Golf Club
cava112@bigpond.com
|Terry Rapley
0407 367281
Download Entry
Bookings
|15 Jul 2019 ~ 19 Jul 2019
|Maclean week of Golf
Maclean Golf Club
macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com
|Geoff Grayson
0409 030751
Bookings
|21 Jul 2019 ~ 26 Jul 2019
|Ballina Week of Golf
Ballina Golf Club
ballinawog@gmail.com
|Rod Fayle
0431 724191
Bookings
|29 Jul 2019 ~ 02 Aug 2019
|Murwillumbah Week of golf
Murwillumbah Golf club
murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com
|Ray Kent
0410 570488
Bookings
|29 Jul 2019 ~ 02 Aug 2019
|Far South Coast Week of Golf
Eden, Bega, Tura Beach, Pambula-Merimbula
golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au
|Norm Hamilton
0418323891
Bookings
|05 Aug 2019 ~ 09 Aug 2019
|Coolangatta Tweed Heads Week of Golf
Coolangatta Golf Club
ross.lever@bigpond.com
|Ross lever
07 55725794
Bookings
|05 Aug 2019 ~ 09 Aug 2019
|Lower South Coast Week of Golf
Catalina, Moruya, Tuross Heads
anneandpeteredwards@gmail.com
|Peter Edwards
0409 270 376
Bookings
|12 Aug 2019 ~ 16 Aug 2019
|Yamba week of Golf
Yamba Golf and Country Club
yambawog@gmail.com
|John Daley
0417 673723
Bookings
|19 Aug 2019 ~ 23 Aug 2019
|Coffs Harbour Week of Golf
Coffs Harbour Golf Club
johnplummer1@bigpond.com
|John Plummer
6651 7688
Bookings
|26 Aug 2019 ~ 30 Aug 2019
|Macleay Valley Week of Golf
South West Rocks, Fredericton, Kempsey.
swrvetsgolf@gmail.com
|Frank Ryan
42978 7090
Bookings
|02 Sep 2019 ~ 03 Sep 2019
|Port Macquarie -Wauchope Week of Golf
Port Macquarie Golf Club
portmacquarievets@hotmail.com
|John Tracey
0437 398 705
Bookings
|05 Sep 2019 ~ 06 Sep 2019
|Wauchope
Wauchope Golf Club
gregs.1@bigpond.com
|Greg Stewart
65840852 or 0403151303
Bookings
|09 Sep 2019 ~ 13 Sep 2019
|Mudgee Week of Golf
Mudgee Golf Club
mudgeevets@gmail.com
|David Halpin
6373 3374
Bookings
|14 Sep 2019 ~ 15 Sep 2019
|NSWVGA Sandgreen 4BBB Championships
Narromine Golf Club
norm_lewis@hotmail.com
|Norm Lewis
6889 4212 or 0408 463915
Bookings
|16 Sep 2019 ~ 20 Sep 2019
|Dubbo Week of Golf
Dubbo Golf Club
jbdixon1@bigpond.com
|John Dixon
0407210644
Bookings
|16 Sep 2019 ~ 17 Sep 2019
|Corowa – Howlong Week of Golf
Corowa Golf Club
tim@howlonggolf.com.au
|Tim Cameron
6026 5321
Bookings
|19 Sep 2019 ~ 20 Sep 2019
|
Howlong Golf Club
tim@howlonggolf.com.au
|Tim Cameron
6026 5321
Bookings
|23 Sep 2019 ~ 27 Sep 2019
|Silver City Week of Golf Tournament
Broken Hill Country Club
martin_dg@bigpond.com
|Dennis Martin
088087 7217
Bookings
|23 Sep 2019 ~ 27 Sep 2019
|Brisbane Waters Week of Golf
Toukley,Everglades,Wyong,Kooindah Waters
stevem_184@hotmail.com
|Steve Marsh
0411 188 445
Bookings
|07 Oct 2019 ~ 11 Sep 2019
|NSWVGA Mixed Fourball Championships
Tenterfield Golf Club
eastgatewr1@bigpond.com
|Bill Eastgate
0407 439 865
Bookings
|07 Oct 2019 ~ 11 Oct 2019
|Western Riverina Week of golf
Deniliquin Golf Club
denigolf@bigpond.net.au
|Graeme Willoughby
0418 577 629
Bookings
|14 Oct 2019 ~ 18 Oct 2019
|Grafton Week of Golf
Grafton Golf Club
graftongolfclub@bigpond.com
|Trevor Townsend
0419 417 182
Bookings
|14 Oct 2019 ~ 18 Oct 2019
|Port Stephens Week of Golf
Pacific Dunes, Horizons, Nelson Bay, Tanilba Bay.
reginaldhm@hotmail.com
|Reg McGee
4088 3296
Bookings
|14 Oct 2019 ~ 18 Oct 2019
|Leeton Week of Golf
Leeton Golf Club
jasonmimmo@dodo.com.au
|Jason Mimmo
6953 3292
Bookings
|21 Oct 2019 ~ 25 Oct 2019
|Manning Valley Week of Golf
Taree, Tallwoods,Harrington Waters
mikesally734@gmail.com
|Mike Hotchkiss
65526762
Bookings
|21 Oct 2019 ~ 25 Oct 2019
|Griffith Veteran Golfers Association Tournament
Griffith Golf Club
gcox@iinet.net.au
|Gerry Cox
69629716
Bookings
|28 Oct 2019 ~ 01 Nov 2019
|Camden Haven Tournament
Kew Golf Club
kccmvg@gmail.com
|Laurie hamilton
6559 7062
Bookings
|04 Nov 2019 ~ 08 Nov 2019
|NSWVGA Match Play Championships
Charlestown, Belmont, Waratah,Muree
steve.pryor.mlt@gmail.com
|Steve Pryor
0409 541 051
Bookings
|11 Nov 2019 ~ 15 Nov 2019
|Australian Veterans Golf Championships-Tasmania
Launceston,Casino ,Riverside,Mobray
info@tvga.com.au
|Rick Sindorff
TBA
Bookings
|11 Nov 2019 ~ 15 Nov 2019
|Southern Highlands Week of Golf
Bowral, Highlands, Moss Vale, Mount Broughton
jbowes31@bigpond.com
|John Bowes
48611107
Bookings
|18 Nov 2019 ~ 22 Nov 2019
|Cherry Festival Tournament
Young Golf Club
bmkearney@hotmail.com
|Bill Kearney
6382 5555
Bookings
|25 Nov 2019 ~ 29 Nov 2019
|Seaside Valley Tournament
Kiama, Jambaroo.
bobsmith6@bigpond.com
|Bob Smith
4296 6953
Bookings
|16 Dec 2019 ~ 16 Dec 2019
|NSWVGA Sandgreen Stroke Championships
Barraba
TBA
|TBA
TBA