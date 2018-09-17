NSW Veteran Golf: 2019 Program

THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association organises one of the most comprehensive programs of Weeks of Golf for older golfers in the country.

Open to both men and women veteran golfers, we reproduce the 2019 NSW vets week of golf program,including contact details for the various events.

For the latest news on veteran golf around Australia click on this Veteran Golf category link and you can also see general information on our Guide to Veteran Golf Around Australia page.

The veteran golf tournaments are always a great week mixing golf, travel and social elements and it’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.

Feb 2019 ~ 24 Dec 2019 NSWVGA PROGRAM 2019

VARIOUS

john1.a.daley@bigpond.com VARIOUS JOHN DALEY PROGRAM CO ORDINATOR NSWVGA

0417 673723 Bookings

04 Feb 2019 ~ 08 Feb 2019 Myall Coast

Hawks Nest Golf Club

rmmack1945@gmail.com Hawks Nest Golf Club Bob Maclinshaw

0407 573907 Bookings

11 Feb 2019 ~ 15 Feb 2019 Shoalhaven Mid South Coast

Shoalhaven Heads, Nowra, St Georges Basin, Worrigee Links

shoalhavenwog@gmail.com Shoalhaven Heads, Nowra, St Georges Basin, Worrigee Links Brian Rowe

0447 828 847 Bookings

18 Feb 2019 ~ 22 Feb 2019 Illawarra

Port Kembla, The Grange, The Vale, The Links, Wollongong

illawarravets2019@gmail.com Port Kembla, The Grange, The Vale, The Links, Wollongong Steve Wicks

0419 486 456 Bookings

25 Feb 2019 ~ 01 Mar 2019 Blue Mountains

Wentworth Falls, Leura, Blackheath, Lithgow.

bmvga.wog@gmail.com Wentworth Falls, Leura, Blackheath, Lithgow. Richard Ledden-Cooper

4757 3458

Bookings Open

04 Mar 2019 ~ 08 Mar 2019 Macquarie Challenge

Bathurst, Oberon

manuelpro@@dodo.com.au Bathurst, Oberon Manuel Pro

6331 4144 Bookings

04 Mar 2019 ~ 08 Mar 2019 Corowra-Howlong Week of Golf

Corowra, Howlong

tim@howlonggolf.com.au Corowra, Howlong Tim Cameron

6026 5321 Bookings

11 Mar 2019 ~ 15 Mar 2019 Central West Week of Golf

Duntree League, Wentworth, Orange Ex Services

sleepyvalley@hotmail.com Duntree League, Wentworth, Orange Ex Services David Gunner

6362 4125 Bookings

11 Mar 2019 ~ 15 Mar 2019 Tocumwal

Tocumwal

admin@tocumwalgolf.com.au Tocumwal Mike Keen

0421 643064 Bookings

18 Mar 2019 ~ 22 Mar 2019 Hunter Valley Week of Golf

Muswellbrook

bruce24273@bigpond.com Muswellbrook Bruce Robinson

0427 133446 Bookings

18 Mar 2019 ~ 22 Mar 2019 Rich River Week of Golf

Rich River Golf Club

golfpro@richriver.com.au Rich River Golf Club Richard Caiolfa

03 54813372 Bookings

25 Mar 2019 ~ 27 Mar 2019 NSWVGA Stroke Championships

Richmond,Dunheved, Stonecutters Ridge

lesknox@optusnet.com.au Richmond,Dunheved, Stonecutters Ridge Les Knox

4735 4903 Bookings

25 Mar 2019 ~ 29 Mar 2019 Tamworth Week of Golf

Tamworth ,Longyard

tlvwog@gmail.com Tamworth ,Longyard Paul McDougall

0407 618 958 Bookings

25 Mar 2019 ~ 26 Mar 2019 Tumut Gundagai Week of Golf

Tumut

proshoptumut@gmail.com Tumut Helen Pearce

6947 1139 Bookings

28 Mar 2019 ~ 29 Mar 2019 Tumut Gundagai Week of Golf

Gundagai Golf Club

golf@gundagaiservicesclub.com.au Gundagai Golf Club Mick Wells

69441925 Bookings

01 Apr 2019 ~ 05 Apr 2019 Narrabri Week of Golf

Narrabri Golf Club

robyn.spence@westnet.com.au Narrabri Golf Club Robyn Spence

6793 5263 Bookings

01 Apr 2019 ~ 05 Apr 2019 Cootamundra Week of Golf

Cootamundra Golf Club

masogj@ozemail.com.au Cootamundra Golf Club Garry Mason

0400 795079 Bookings

08 Apr 2019 ~ 12 Apr 2019 Lachlan Valley

Forbes Golf Club

lvgolf@optusnet.com.au Forbes Golf Club Lynn Roberts

6852 3473 Bookings

08 Apr 2019 ~ 12 Apr 2019 Moree Week of Golf

Moree Golf Club

paulwilde@me.com Moree Golf Club Paul Wilde

0428 521599 Bookings

13 Apr 2019 ~ 14 Apr 2019 NSWVGA Sandgreen Mixed 4 Ball Championships

Grenfell Golf Club

petershirl@hotmail.com Grenfell Golf Club Peter Mawhinney

6343 2222 Bookings

14 Apr 2019 ~ 18 Apr 2019 Saphire City Week of Golf

Inverell Golf Club

shadlow8@bigpond.com Inverell Golf Club Jim Shadlow

6772 3479 Bookings

22 Apr 2019 ~ 26 Apr 2019 Uralla Week of Golf

Uralla Golf Club

chandler.rowan@gmail.com Uralla Golf Club Rowan Chandler

0412 066807 Bookings

29 Apr 2019 ~ 03 May 2019 SPARE WEEK

NSW

john1.a.daley@bigpond.com NSW JOHN DALEY PROGRAM CO ORDINATOR NSWVGA

0417 673723 Bookings

06 May 2019 ~ 10 May 2019 Tenterfield Week of Golf

Tenterfield Golf Club

eastgatewr1@bigpond.com Tenterfield Golf Club Bill Eastgate

0407 439 865 Bookings

13 May 2019 ~ 17 May 2019 Casino Week of Golf

Casino Golf Club

casinoveteransweekofgolf@gmail.com Casino Golf Club John Weaver

0417 717005

Bookings

20 May 2019 ~ 24 May 2019 Bucketts Way Week of Golf

Gloucester Golf Club

buettel@ozemail.com.au Gloucester Golf Club Peter Buettel

65581218 Bookings

27 May 2019 ~ 31 May 2019 Great Lakes Trial Week

Foster, Tuncurry

chappies26@gmail.com Foster, Tuncurry Norm Chapman

0419 636 970 Bookings

03 Jun 2019 ~ 28 Jun 2019 SPARE WEEKS

NSW

john1.a.daley@bigpond.com NSW JOHN DALEY PROGRAM CO ORDINATOR NSWVGA

0417 673723 Bookings

24 Jun 2019 ~ 28 Jun 2019 Lake Macquarie Classic

Toronto Golf Club

narene.anniwell@gmail.com Toronto Golf Club Narene Anniwell

0249 752 326

Bookings Open

01 Jul 2019 ~ 05 Jul 2019 Nambucca Heads Week of Golf

Nambucca Golf Club

landian50@iinet.net.au Nambucca Golf Club Ian Vidler

0477 905 102 Bookings

08 Jul 2019 ~ 12 Jul 2019 Sawtell Week of Golf

Sawtell Golf Club

cava112@bigpond.com Sawtell Golf Club Terry Rapley

0407 367281

Bookings

15 Jul 2019 ~ 19 Jul 2019 Maclean week of Golf

Maclean Golf Club

macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com Maclean Golf Club Geoff Grayson

0409 030751 Bookings

21 Jul 2019 ~ 26 Jul 2019 Ballina Week of Golf

Ballina Golf Club

ballinawog@gmail.com Ballina Golf Club Rod Fayle

0431 724191 Bookings

29 Jul 2019 ~ 02 Aug 2019 Murwillumbah Week of golf

Murwillumbah Golf club

murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com Murwillumbah Golf club Ray Kent

0410 570488 Bookings

29 Jul 2019 ~ 02 Aug 2019 Far South Coast Week of Golf

Eden, Bega, Tura Beach, Pambula-Merimbula

golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au Eden, Bega, Tura Beach, Pambula-Merimbula Norm Hamilton

0418323891 Bookings

05 Aug 2019 ~ 09 Aug 2019 Coolangatta Tweed Heads Week of Golf

Coolangatta Golf Club

ross.lever@bigpond.com Coolangatta Golf Club Ross lever

07 55725794 Bookings

05 Aug 2019 ~ 09 Aug 2019 Lower South Coast Week of Golf

Catalina, Moruya, Tuross Heads

anneandpeteredwards@gmail.com Catalina, Moruya, Tuross Heads Peter Edwards

0409 270 376 Bookings

12 Aug 2019 ~ 16 Aug 2019 Yamba week of Golf

Yamba Golf and Country Club

yambawog@gmail.com Yamba Golf and Country Club John Daley

0417 673723 Bookings

19 Aug 2019 ~ 23 Aug 2019 Coffs Harbour Week of Golf

Coffs Harbour Golf Club

johnplummer1@bigpond.com Coffs Harbour Golf Club John Plummer

6651 7688 Bookings

26 Aug 2019 ~ 30 Aug 2019 Macleay Valley Week of Golf

South West Rocks, Fredericton, Kempsey.

swrvetsgolf@gmail.com South West Rocks, Fredericton, Kempsey. Frank Ryan

42978 7090 Bookings

02 Sep 2019 ~ 03 Sep 2019 Port Macquarie -Wauchope Week of Golf

Port Macquarie Golf Club

portmacquarievets@hotmail.com Port Macquarie Golf Club John Tracey

0437 398 705 Bookings

05 Sep 2019 ~ 06 Sep 2019 Wauchope

Wauchope Golf Club

gregs.1@bigpond.com Wauchope Golf Club Greg Stewart

65840852 or 0403151303 Bookings

09 Sep 2019 ~ 13 Sep 2019 Mudgee Week of Golf

Mudgee Golf Club

mudgeevets@gmail.com Mudgee Golf Club David Halpin

6373 3374 Bookings

14 Sep 2019 ~ 15 Sep 2019 NSWVGA Sandgreen 4BBB Championships

Narromine Golf Club

norm_lewis@hotmail.com Narromine Golf Club Norm Lewis

6889 4212 or 0408 463915 Bookings

16 Sep 2019 ~ 20 Sep 2019 Dubbo Week of Golf

Dubbo Golf Club

jbdixon1@bigpond.com Dubbo Golf Club John Dixon

0407210644 Bookings

16 Sep 2019 ~ 17 Sep 2019 Corowa – Howlong Week of Golf

Corowa Golf Club

tim@howlonggolf.com.au Corowa Golf Club Tim Cameron

6026 5321 Bookings

19 Sep 2019 ~ 20 Sep 2019

Howlong Golf Club

tim@howlonggolf.com.au Howlong Golf Club Tim Cameron

6026 5321 Bookings

23 Sep 2019 ~ 27 Sep 2019 Silver City Week of Golf Tournament

Broken Hill Country Club

martin_dg@bigpond.com Broken Hill Country Club Dennis Martin

088087 7217 Bookings

23 Sep 2019 ~ 27 Sep 2019 Brisbane Waters Week of Golf

Toukley,Everglades,Wyong,Kooindah Waters

stevem_184@hotmail.com Toukley,Everglades,Wyong,Kooindah Waters Steve Marsh

0411 188 445 Bookings

07 Oct 2019 ~ 11 Sep 2019 NSWVGA Mixed Fourball Championships

Tenterfield Golf Club

eastgatewr1@bigpond.com Tenterfield Golf Club Bill Eastgate

0407 439 865 Bookings

07 Oct 2019 ~ 11 Oct 2019 Western Riverina Week of golf

Deniliquin Golf Club

denigolf@bigpond.net.au Deniliquin Golf Club Graeme Willoughby

0418 577 629 Bookings

14 Oct 2019 ~ 18 Oct 2019 Grafton Week of Golf

Grafton Golf Club

graftongolfclub@bigpond.com Grafton Golf Club Trevor Townsend

0419 417 182 Bookings

14 Oct 2019 ~ 18 Oct 2019 Port Stephens Week of Golf

Pacific Dunes, Horizons, Nelson Bay, Tanilba Bay.

reginaldhm@hotmail.com Pacific Dunes, Horizons, Nelson Bay, Tanilba Bay. Reg McGee

4088 3296 Bookings

14 Oct 2019 ~ 18 Oct 2019 Leeton Week of Golf

Leeton Golf Club

jasonmimmo@dodo.com.au Leeton Golf Club Jason Mimmo

6953 3292 Bookings

21 Oct 2019 ~ 25 Oct 2019 Manning Valley Week of Golf

Taree, Tallwoods,Harrington Waters

mikesally734@gmail.com Taree, Tallwoods,Harrington Waters Mike Hotchkiss

65526762 Bookings

21 Oct 2019 ~ 25 Oct 2019 Griffith Veteran Golfers Association Tournament

Griffith Golf Club

gcox@iinet.net.au Griffith Golf Club Gerry Cox

69629716 Bookings

28 Oct 2019 ~ 01 Nov 2019 Camden Haven Tournament

Kew Golf Club

kccmvg@gmail.com Kew Golf Club Laurie hamilton

6559 7062 Bookings

04 Nov 2019 ~ 08 Nov 2019 NSWVGA Match Play Championships

Charlestown, Belmont, Waratah,Muree

steve.pryor.mlt@gmail.com Charlestown, Belmont, Waratah,Muree Steve Pryor

0409 541 051 Bookings

11 Nov 2019 ~ 15 Nov 2019 Australian Veterans Golf Championships-Tasmania

Launceston,Casino ,Riverside,Mobray

info@tvga.com.au Launceston,Casino ,Riverside,Mobray Rick Sindorff

TBA Bookings

11 Nov 2019 ~ 15 Nov 2019 Southern Highlands Week of Golf

Bowral, Highlands, Moss Vale, Mount Broughton

jbowes31@bigpond.com Bowral, Highlands, Moss Vale, Mount Broughton John Bowes

48611107 Bookings

18 Nov 2019 ~ 22 Nov 2019 Cherry Festival Tournament

Young Golf Club

bmkearney@hotmail.com Young Golf Club Bill Kearney

6382 5555 Bookings

25 Nov 2019 ~ 29 Nov 2019 Seaside Valley Tournament

Kiama, Jambaroo.

bobsmith6@bigpond.com Kiama, Jambaroo. Bob Smith

4296 6953 Bookings