NSW Veteran Golf: 2019 Program

THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association organises one of the most comprehensive programs of Weeks of Golf for older golfers in the country.

Open to both men and women veteran golfers, we reproduce the 2019 NSW vets week of golf program,including contact details for the various events.

For the latest news on veteran golf around Australia click on this Veteran Golf category link and you can also see general information on our Guide to Veteran Golf Around Australia page.

The veteran golf tournaments are always a great week mixing golf, travel and social elements and it’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.

SEE OUR RECENT STORY ON THE NSW VETS WEEKS OF GOLF

 Feb 2019 ~ 24 Dec 2019 NSWVGA PROGRAM 2019
VARIOUS
john1.a.daley@bigpond.com		 JOHN DALEY PROGRAM CO ORDINATOR NSWVGA
0417 673723

Bookings
04 Feb 2019 ~ 08 Feb 2019 Myall Coast
Hawks Nest Golf Club
rmmack1945@gmail.com		 Bob Maclinshaw
0407 573907

Bookings
11 Feb 2019 ~ 15 Feb 2019 Shoalhaven Mid South Coast
Shoalhaven Heads, Nowra, St Georges Basin, Worrigee Links
shoalhavenwog@gmail.com		 Brian Rowe
0447 828 847

Bookings
18 Feb 2019 ~ 22 Feb 2019 Illawarra
Port Kembla, The Grange, The Vale, The Links, Wollongong
illawarravets2019@gmail.com		 Steve Wicks
0419 486 456

Bookings

 

25 Feb 2019 ~ 01 Mar 2019 Blue Mountains
Wentworth Falls, Leura, Blackheath, Lithgow.
bmvga.wog@gmail.com		 Richard Ledden-Cooper
4757 3458
Download Entry 
Bookings Open
04 Mar 2019 ~ 08 Mar 2019 Macquarie Challenge
Bathurst, Oberon
manuelpro@@dodo.com.au		 Manuel Pro
6331 4144

Bookings
04 Mar 2019 ~ 08 Mar 2019 Corowra-Howlong Week of Golf
Corowra, Howlong
tim@howlonggolf.com.au		 Tim Cameron
6026 5321

Bookings
11 Mar 2019 ~ 15 Mar 2019 Central West Week of Golf
Duntree League, Wentworth, Orange Ex Services
sleepyvalley@hotmail.com		 David Gunner
6362 4125

Bookings
11 Mar 2019 ~ 15 Mar 2019 Tocumwal
Tocumwal
admin@tocumwalgolf.com.au		 Mike Keen
0421 643064

Bookings
18 Mar 2019 ~ 22 Mar 2019 Hunter Valley Week of Golf
Muswellbrook
bruce24273@bigpond.com		 Bruce Robinson
0427 133446

Bookings
18 Mar 2019 ~ 22 Mar 2019 Rich River Week of Golf
Rich River Golf Club
golfpro@richriver.com.au		 Richard Caiolfa
03 54813372

Bookings
25 Mar 2019 ~ 27 Mar 2019 NSWVGA Stroke Championships
Richmond,Dunheved, Stonecutters Ridge
lesknox@optusnet.com.au		 Les Knox
4735 4903

Bookings
25 Mar 2019 ~ 29 Mar 2019 Tamworth Week of Golf
Tamworth ,Longyard
tlvwog@gmail.com		 Paul McDougall
0407 618 958

Bookings
25 Mar 2019 ~ 26 Mar 2019 Tumut Gundagai Week of Golf
Tumut
proshoptumut@gmail.com		 Helen Pearce
6947 1139

Bookings
28 Mar 2019 ~ 29 Mar 2019 Tumut Gundagai Week of Golf
Gundagai Golf Club
golf@gundagaiservicesclub.com.au		 Mick Wells
69441925

Bookings
01 Apr 2019 ~ 05 Apr 2019 Narrabri Week of Golf
Narrabri Golf Club
robyn.spence@westnet.com.au		 Robyn Spence
6793 5263

Bookings
01 Apr 2019 ~ 05 Apr 2019 Cootamundra Week of Golf
Cootamundra Golf Club
masogj@ozemail.com.au		 Garry Mason
0400 795079

Bookings
08 Apr 2019 ~ 12 Apr 2019 Lachlan Valley
Forbes Golf Club
lvgolf@optusnet.com.au		 Lynn Roberts
6852 3473

Bookings
08 Apr 2019 ~ 12 Apr 2019 Moree Week of Golf
Moree Golf Club
paulwilde@me.com		 Paul Wilde
0428 521599

Bookings
13 Apr 2019 ~ 14 Apr 2019 NSWVGA Sandgreen Mixed 4 Ball Championships
Grenfell Golf Club
petershirl@hotmail.com		 Peter Mawhinney
6343 2222

Bookings
14 Apr 2019 ~ 18 Apr 2019 Saphire City Week of Golf
Inverell Golf Club
shadlow8@bigpond.com		 Jim Shadlow
6772 3479

Bookings
22 Apr 2019 ~ 26 Apr 2019 Uralla Week of Golf
Uralla Golf Club
chandler.rowan@gmail.com		 Rowan Chandler
0412 066807

Bookings
29 Apr 2019 ~ 03 May 2019 SPARE WEEK
NSW
john1.a.daley@bigpond.com		 JOHN DALEY PROGRAM CO ORDINATOR NSWVGA
0417 673723

Bookings
06 May 2019 ~ 10 May 2019 Tenterfield Week of Golf
Tenterfield Golf Club
eastgatewr1@bigpond.com		 Bill Eastgate
0407 439 865

Bookings
13 May 2019 ~ 17 May 2019 Casino Week of Golf
Casino Golf Club
casinoveteransweekofgolf@gmail.com		 John Weaver
0417 717005
Download Entry 
Bookings
20 May 2019 ~ 24 May 2019 Bucketts Way Week of Golf
Gloucester Golf Club
buettel@ozemail.com.au		 Peter Buettel
65581218

Bookings
27 May 2019 ~ 31 May 2019 Great Lakes Trial Week
Foster, Tuncurry
chappies26@gmail.com		 Norm Chapman
0419 636 970

Bookings
03 Jun 2019 ~ 28 Jun 2019 SPARE WEEKS
NSW
john1.a.daley@bigpond.com		 JOHN DALEY PROGRAM CO ORDINATOR NSWVGA
0417 673723

Bookings
24 Jun 2019 ~ 28 Jun 2019 Lake Macquarie Classic
Toronto Golf Club
narene.anniwell@gmail.com		 Narene Anniwell
0249 752 326
Download Entry 
Bookings Open
01 Jul 2019 ~ 05 Jul 2019 Nambucca Heads Week of Golf
Nambucca Golf Club
landian50@iinet.net.au		 Ian Vidler
0477 905 102

Bookings
08 Jul 2019 ~ 12 Jul 2019 Sawtell Week of Golf
Sawtell Golf Club
cava112@bigpond.com		 Terry Rapley
0407 367281
Download Entry 
Bookings
15 Jul 2019 ~ 19 Jul 2019 Maclean week of Golf
Maclean Golf Club
macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com		 Geoff Grayson
0409 030751

Bookings
21 Jul 2019 ~ 26 Jul 2019 Ballina Week of Golf
Ballina Golf Club
ballinawog@gmail.com		 Rod Fayle
0431 724191

Bookings
29 Jul 2019 ~ 02 Aug 2019 Murwillumbah Week of golf
Murwillumbah Golf club
murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com		 Ray Kent
0410 570488

Bookings
29 Jul 2019 ~ 02 Aug 2019 Far South Coast Week of Golf
Eden, Bega, Tura Beach, Pambula-Merimbula
golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au		 Norm Hamilton
0418323891

Bookings
05 Aug 2019 ~ 09 Aug 2019 Coolangatta Tweed Heads Week of Golf
Coolangatta Golf Club
ross.lever@bigpond.com		 Ross lever
07 55725794

Bookings
05 Aug 2019 ~ 09 Aug 2019 Lower South Coast Week of Golf
Catalina, Moruya, Tuross Heads
anneandpeteredwards@gmail.com		 Peter Edwards
0409 270 376

Bookings
12 Aug 2019 ~ 16 Aug 2019 Yamba week of Golf
Yamba Golf and Country Club
yambawog@gmail.com		 John Daley
0417 673723

Bookings
19 Aug 2019 ~ 23 Aug 2019 Coffs Harbour Week of Golf
Coffs Harbour Golf Club
johnplummer1@bigpond.com		 John Plummer
6651 7688

Bookings
26 Aug 2019 ~ 30 Aug 2019 Macleay Valley Week of Golf
South West Rocks, Fredericton, Kempsey.
swrvetsgolf@gmail.com		 Frank Ryan
42978 7090

Bookings
02 Sep 2019 ~ 03 Sep 2019 Port Macquarie -Wauchope Week of Golf
Port Macquarie Golf Club
portmacquarievets@hotmail.com		 John Tracey
0437 398 705

Bookings
05 Sep 2019 ~ 06 Sep 2019 Wauchope
Wauchope Golf Club
gregs.1@bigpond.com		 Greg Stewart
65840852 or 0403151303

Bookings
09 Sep 2019 ~ 13 Sep 2019 Mudgee Week of Golf
Mudgee Golf Club
mudgeevets@gmail.com		 David Halpin
6373 3374

Bookings
14 Sep 2019 ~ 15 Sep 2019 NSWVGA Sandgreen 4BBB Championships
Narromine Golf Club
norm_lewis@hotmail.com		 Norm Lewis
6889 4212 or 0408 463915

Bookings
16 Sep 2019 ~ 20 Sep 2019 Dubbo Week of Golf
Dubbo Golf Club
jbdixon1@bigpond.com		 John Dixon
0407210644

Bookings
16 Sep 2019 ~ 17 Sep 2019 Corowa – Howlong Week of Golf
Corowa Golf Club
tim@howlonggolf.com.au		 Tim Cameron
6026 5321

Bookings
19 Sep 2019 ~ 20 Sep 2019
Howlong Golf Club
tim@howlonggolf.com.au		 Tim Cameron
6026 5321

Bookings
23 Sep 2019 ~ 27 Sep 2019 Silver City Week of Golf Tournament
Broken Hill Country Club
martin_dg@bigpond.com		 Dennis Martin
088087 7217

Bookings
23 Sep 2019 ~ 27 Sep 2019 Brisbane Waters Week of Golf
Toukley,Everglades,Wyong,Kooindah Waters
stevem_184@hotmail.com		 Steve Marsh
0411 188 445

Bookings
07 Oct 2019 ~ 11 Sep 2019 NSWVGA Mixed Fourball Championships
Tenterfield Golf Club
eastgatewr1@bigpond.com		 Bill Eastgate
0407 439 865

Bookings
07 Oct 2019 ~ 11 Oct 2019 Western Riverina Week of golf
Deniliquin Golf Club
denigolf@bigpond.net.au		 Graeme Willoughby
0418 577 629

Bookings
14 Oct 2019 ~ 18 Oct 2019 Grafton Week of Golf
Grafton Golf Club
graftongolfclub@bigpond.com		 Trevor Townsend
0419 417 182

Bookings
14 Oct 2019 ~ 18 Oct 2019 Port Stephens Week of Golf
Pacific Dunes, Horizons, Nelson Bay, Tanilba Bay.
reginaldhm@hotmail.com		 Reg McGee
4088 3296

Bookings
14 Oct 2019 ~ 18 Oct 2019 Leeton Week of Golf
Leeton Golf Club
jasonmimmo@dodo.com.au		 Jason Mimmo
6953 3292

Bookings
21 Oct 2019 ~ 25 Oct 2019 Manning Valley Week of Golf
Taree, Tallwoods,Harrington Waters
mikesally734@gmail.com		 Mike Hotchkiss
65526762

Bookings
21 Oct 2019 ~ 25 Oct 2019 Griffith Veteran Golfers Association Tournament
Griffith Golf Club
gcox@iinet.net.au		 Gerry Cox
69629716

Bookings
28 Oct 2019 ~ 01 Nov 2019 Camden Haven Tournament
Kew Golf Club
kccmvg@gmail.com		 Laurie hamilton
6559 7062

Bookings
04 Nov 2019 ~ 08 Nov 2019 NSWVGA Match Play Championships
Charlestown, Belmont, Waratah,Muree
steve.pryor.mlt@gmail.com		 Steve Pryor
0409 541 051

Bookings
11 Nov 2019 ~ 15 Nov 2019 Australian Veterans Golf Championships-Tasmania
Launceston,Casino ,Riverside,Mobray
info@tvga.com.au		 Rick Sindorff
TBA

Bookings
11 Nov 2019 ~ 15 Nov 2019 Southern Highlands Week of Golf
Bowral, Highlands, Moss Vale, Mount Broughton
jbowes31@bigpond.com		 John Bowes
48611107

Bookings
18 Nov 2019 ~ 22 Nov 2019 Cherry Festival Tournament
Young Golf Club
bmkearney@hotmail.com		 Bill Kearney
6382 5555

Bookings
25 Nov 2019 ~ 29 Nov 2019 Seaside Valley Tournament
Kiama, Jambaroo.
bobsmith6@bigpond.com		 Bob Smith
4296 6953

Bookings
16 Dec 2019 ~ 16 Dec 2019 NSWVGA Sandgreen Stroke Championships
Barraba
TBA		 TBA
TBA

 

Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

