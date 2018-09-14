The best golf courses in Adelaide and South Australia

HAVING spent some six weeks on a “working” golfing trip in South Australia a couple of years back we can certainly attest the state has some very attractive and enjoyable golf courses.

And any golfers contemplating a holiday to Adelaide and beyond should also be very mindful of all the SA wine and food produce the locals will helpfully try and force upon them.

Then there’s some unexpectedly spectacular beaches, Kangaroo Island, the outback … okay, here’s the list of six top South Australian golf courses put together by the South Australian Tourism.

1. LINKS LADY BAY, FLEURIEU PENINSULA

Links Lady Bay in Fleurieu Peninsula‘s coastal town of Normanville is the number-one rated public course in South Australia and sits at number 58 in Australia’s Top 100 Golf Courses. Don’t be surprised if the occasional kangaroo joins your game; Links Lady Bay is a course surrounded by rugged cliffs, open ocean and wildlife aplenty. Grab a cool drink or sit down for a sumptuous meal at the clubhouse or stay the night in luxury at the golf club’s four-star hotel.

You’ll find Links Lady Bay at Normanville; a 1 hour and 20 minute drive away from Adelaide’s CBD. If you happen to tee-off in summer, take a well-deserved break at our Top 5 Fleurieu Peninsula beaches.

2. ROYAL ADELAIDE GOLF CLUB, ADELAIDE

The Royal Adelaide Golf Club at Seaton is one of six Australian golf courses ranked in the World’s Top 100 and has played host to the massive ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open. It’s a majestic golfing experience, especially when sea breezes whip through the cypress pines bordering the course.

You’ll find the Royal Adelaide Golf Club at Henley Beach; a 15-minute drive away from Adelaide’s CBD. After the game, take a swing at some of Adelaide’s best restaurants!

3. KOOYONGA GOLF CLUB, ADELAIDE

Designed by home-grown Adelaide golf course architect, H.L Rymill, Kooyonga Golf Club is a championship golf course that has played host to multiple Australian Opens. Close to the beach, Kooyonga Golf Club is a beautiful, undulating course, refreshed by sea breezes. The club officially opened on May 9, 1923 and by June 1924, had a full 18 holes ready for play.

You’ll find Kooyonga Golf Club at Lockleys; a 14-minute drive away from Adelaide’s CBD. Cool off after comp day at some of the Best Beaches in Adelaide, many just minutes away.

4. THE GRANGE GOLF CLUB, ADELAIDE

The birthplace of Greg Norman’s professional career, picture-perfect Grange Golf Club combines two internationally-rated 18-hole golf courses in one of South Australia’s premier sporting venues. The Grange Golf Club offers a multi-award-winning function centre, pro shop and fantastic restaurant.

You’ll find The Grange Golf Club at Grange; a 25-minute drive away from Adelaide’s CBD. Treat yourself to a post-game lunch at Henley Square’s SeaSaltor Melt Pizzeria.

5. TANUNDA PINES GOLF CLUB, BAROSSA

The Barossa wine region’s Tanunda Pines is a beautiful golf club set among 100-year-old gums and rows of leafy grape vines. Combining three of life’s great pleasures – golf, wildlife and wine – it was judged as one of the world’s top courses by US Golf Magazine and is adjacent to the award-winning Novotel Barossa Valley Resort. Tanunda Pines offers a package called Down the Fairway and into the Cellar in conjunction with Novotel Barossa. It includes two rounds of golf, two nights’ accommodation, two lunches and two dinners complete with hosted wine tasting.

You’ll find the Tanunda Pines Golf Club at Tanunda; a 1 hour and 10 minute drive away from Adelaide’s CBD, smack-bang in the centre of the Barossa, South Australia’s food and wine haven.

6. COOBER PEDY OPAL FIELDS GOLF CLUB, OUTBACK SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Voted as one of the world’s most unique golf courses with its crushed rock fairways and sandy greens, the Coober Pedy Opal Fields Golf Club is the only golf club in the world with reciprocal rights to St Andrews in Scotland. The course traverses the Outback’s desert flats, boasting an otherworldly palette; golf greens are black and the fairways are white with red sun-baked earth in between.

You’ll find the Coober Pedy Opal Fields Golf Club in the heart of Coober Pedy; a 2 hour flight away from Adelaide,in the centre of South Australia’s fascinating Outback region.