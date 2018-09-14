Debutante Cameron Smith to partner Leishman in the 2018 World Cup of Golf in Melbourne

By
Brian O'Hare
-

THANKS to his stunning late season form Cameron Smith has been chosen to partner Marc Leishman when Australia takes on the world at the ISPS HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf this November.

The 25 year old Queenslander is the unlikely leader of a three strong Aussie contingent going into the lucrative end of season US PGA Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Smith’s standing at 10th in the exclusive 30 golfer field helped team captain Leishman make the tough call (literally) to Adam Scott to let him know his much younger and inexperienced World Cup rival would be teeing it up at the Metropolitan Golf Club.

Spots in the Golf World Cup field go to the highest ranked available players from the top 28 nations and with Australia’s ranking leader Jason Day (world No. 11) unavailable due to the impending birth of a third child, Leishman (No.22) took up the captains’ spot.

“I told Cam he’s in this morning and Scotty he’s not, tough call!,” said Leishman, after waiting till the final deadline to see who came out on top of the rankings.  Smith’s three-week great FedEx Cup form, ending at world No. 33 ahead of Scott who exited the Playoffs ranked No. 41 in the world.

Smith, who captured a debut PGA TOUR win at the Zurich Classic last year and tied for fifth at the Masters in April this year, has rocketed up the world rankings following two third place finishes in the opening two playoff events.

“It’s been one of my biggest goals all year to play my way onto the team and represent Australia in the World Cup,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to playing with Marc and hope we can bring home our country’s sixth title.”

Cameron Smith broke through for his first home win by snatching the 2017 Australian PGA Championship. Photo by Daniel Carson/ PGA

The rest of the 56-player field is also shaping up for what will be the 59th staging of the World Cup of Golf, this year taking place at the The Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne from 21-25 November.

The US team was also made official with two-time US PGA TOUR winner Kyle Stanley, the committed player from the United States, selecting seven-time PGA TOUR champion Matt Kuchar. Kuchar was a member of the victorious US team in the 2011 World Cup of Golf, when he paired with Gary Woodland to win their country’s 24th World Cup of Golf title.

Defending World Cup of Golf champions Denmark return, with Thorbjørn Olesen a committed starter.  Olesen partnered with Soren Kjeldsen to capture a four-shot win in 2016 at Kingston Heath and has until next Thursday to confirm his playing partner for a title defense in 2018.

Other notable committed players include two-time major champion and former world No. 1 Martin Kaymer as well as World Golf Championships winner Shane Lowry.

Leishman will make his second appearance in the unique team event after coming off another successful season on the PGA TOUR that will be highlighted by his third trip to the TOUR Championship.
 
“I’m extremely excited and honored to be representing Australia in this year’s World Cup of Golf,” Leishman said. “Having the opportunity to play in Australia is always a treat but to represent Australia against some of the best players from around the globe is truly special. Playing in the World Cup in 2016 was an incredible experience in Melbourne and I can’t wait to get back to play in this year’s event at Metro.”
 
Australia has won the World Cup of Golf five times, with Scott and Day the most recent winners in 2013 at Royal Melbourne with Leishman and Scott finishing tied for ninth at Kingston Heath in 2016.

Defending World Cup of Golf Champions Denmark.

Tickets Now On Sale

Tickets are now on sale and ticket options range from Wednesday practice round tickets starting at $16.00, single-day competitive round tickets starting at $24.00 and tickets to the upgraded MacKenzie Club (Thurs-Sun) starting at $80.00. Weekly tickets are also available for $96, with a MacKenzie Club option priced at $295. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early in order to save.
 
Three and five-night Melbourne World Cup of Golf tournament travel packages are also available, including accommodation, tickets, souvenir merchandise and coaches to transport you to the event in comfort and style. Fans can also extend their stay in Melbourne and explore further afield with the flexibility to drive, chip and putt to their heart’s content.
 
Ticket buyers are reminded that youth under the age of 16 are admitted to the event free of charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult. To purchase tickets or find more information on ticket options, fans can log on to www.WorldCupofGolf.com.

ISPA HANDA Melbourne World Cup of Golf
Committed Player list as at Friday 14 September 2018
 

Rank Country Committed Player(s)
  1.  
 Australia Marc Leishman / Cameron Smith
  1.  
 England Tyrrell Hatton
  1.  
 United States Kyle Stanley / Matt Kuchar
  1.  
 Thailand Kiradech Aphibarnrat
  1.  
 South Africa Branden Grace
  1.  
 Denmark Thorbjorn Olesen
  1.  
 Japan Satoshi Kodaira
  1.  
 Korea Byeong Hun An
  1.  
 China Hoatong Li
  1.  
 Argentina Emiliano Grillo
  1.  
 Canada Adam Hadwin
  1.  
 Scotland Russell Knox
  1.  
 Belgium Thomas Pieters
  1.  
 Sweden Alexander Bjork
  1.  
 New Zealand Ryan Fox
  1.  
 Venezuela Jhonattan Vegas
  1.  
 Spain Adrian Otaegui
  1.  
 Ireland Shane Lowry
  1.  
 France Alexander Levy
  1.  
 Austria Bernd Wiesberger
  1.  
 India Shubhankar Sharma
  1.  
 Netherlands Joost Luiten
  1.  
 Finland Mikko Korhonen
  1.  
 Mexico Abraham Ancer
  1.  
 Germany Martin Kaymer
  1.  
 Italy Andrea Pavin
  1.  
 Zimbabwe Scott Vincent
  1.  
 Malaysia Gavin Kyle Green
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

