Australian golfers now need to register to view handicap details

ALL Australian golfers and officials will now need to register and provide email addresses to view handicap details and histories.

The new requirements introduced by Golf Australia came into force as of Tuesday 4 September and the organisation has given a number of reasons for the move.

There will also be a workaround for the not inconsiderable number of people who do not currently have an email address.

In a letter to all clubs Golf Australia CEO Stephen Pitt said the new log-in process will involve users registering their email address at the www.golf.org.au website.

“Once logged-in, all users of www.golf.org.au will have full access to the same range of world-standard handicapping functionality they currently experience. This includes a person being able to view the handicap history of any golfer they know the GOLF Link number of. Having wide access to handicap records remains a key feature of the handicapping service GA provides to all officials and golfers, and it is an important safeguard against handicap manipulation,” Pitt wrote.

He said by moving in this direction GA “will be able to develop and maintain a rich source of data to generate insights that will be critical to growing the industry’s capacity to support golf clubs and their businesses.”

“It will also be used to communicate important information and updates, and to develop innovative ways to improve the golf experience of individual players. (This source of data will be strictly separate to any personal member data provided directly by clubs to GA to enable the operation of GOLF Link. Member data provided directly by clubs is closely protected by data privacy legislation and may not be used by GA for the above purposes.)”

The letter stated other important elements of this new process include:

There will be a workaround available to people who do not have an email address.

There will be no restrictions on who can register to use the handicapping service on www.golf.org.au.

Any individual who registers will have the choice to opt out of receiving any commercial marketing.

The new log-in process will only apply when using www.golf.org.au to access handicap or score history information. Nothing will change for the experience of a member when they remain within their club software system.

GA’s policy on data protection can be viewed at – www.golf.org.au/privacypolicy.

• If a user wishes, they will be able to remain continually logged-in to avoid having to enter their password every time they start a new viewing session.

For a FAQ, other details and the full reasons GA have given for the news requirement click here