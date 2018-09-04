Wallacia Golf Club vets romp home in WSRVGA Inter-Club

Report and Photos by Noel Rowsell
The latest Inter-Club event in the Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association took place at Wallacia Golf Club on August 31, with the home club’s members utilising their home course knowledge to win the day’s major prize.
The Wallacia team of Paddy Thorpe, David Knox, Glen Vine and Frank
Killeen romped to victory with 158 points, ahead of the Richmond team in
second with 154.
The individual and two-ball awards were also dominated by players from
Wallacia and Richmond.
2BBB: Glen Vine & Peter Curtis (Wallacia) 48 points; Rod King & Dennis
Pickering (Richmond) 47 points c/b.
2BBB Medley: Judy Loader & Steve Loader (Stonecutters) 45 points; Mei
McCormick & Matt Morrow (Leonay) 44 points c/b.
Div 1 Men: Ian Jordan (Richmond) 40; Bill Tonks (Dunheved) 38; Frank
Killeen (Wallacia) 37 c/b.
Div 2 Men: Garry Denny (Leonay) 39; John Ross (Glenmore) 38 c/b; Brian
Metcalfe (Leonay) 38 c/b.
Div 3 Men: Paddy Thorpe (Wallacia) 43; David Knox (Wallacia) 39; Fred
Walshaw (Richmond) 38 c/b.
Ladies: Julie Berg (Wallacia) 33; Leonie Manczak (Richmond) 31; Annette
Leck (Richmond) 30.
The next Inter-Club will be held at Glenmore Heritage Valley on
September 26.
PHOTOS: Action from the WSRVGA Inter-Club event at Wallacia Golf Club on August 31 – photos courtesy of Noel Rowsell (www.photoexcellence.com.au)