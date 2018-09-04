Wallacia Golf Club vets romp home in WSRVGA Inter-Club

Report and Photos by Noel Rowsell

The latest Inter-Club event in the Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association took place at Wallacia Golf Club on August 31, with the home club’s members utilising their home course knowledge to win the day’s major prize.

The Wallacia team of Paddy Thorpe, David Knox, Glen Vine and Frank

Killeen romped to victory with 158 points, ahead of the Richmond team in

second with 154.

The individual and two-ball awards were also dominated by players from

Wallacia and Richmond.

2BBB: Glen Vine & Peter Curtis (Wallacia) 48 points; Rod King & Dennis

Pickering (Richmond) 47 points c/b.

2BBB Medley: Judy Loader & Steve Loader (Stonecutters) 45 points; Mei

McCormick & Matt Morrow (Leonay) 44 points c/b.

Div 1 Men: Ian Jordan (Richmond) 40; Bill Tonks (Dunheved) 38; Frank

Killeen (Wallacia) 37 c/b.

Div 2 Men: Garry Denny (Leonay) 39; John Ross (Glenmore) 38 c/b; Brian

Metcalfe (Leonay) 38 c/b.

Div 3 Men: Paddy Thorpe (Wallacia) 43; David Knox (Wallacia) 39; Fred

Walshaw (Richmond) 38 c/b.

Ladies: Julie Berg (Wallacia) 33; Leonie Manczak (Richmond) 31; Annette

Leck (Richmond) 30.

The next Inter-Club will be held at Glenmore Heritage Valley on

September 26.

PHOTOS: Action from the WSRVGA Inter-Club event at Wallacia Golf Club on August 31 – photos courtesy of Noel Rowsell (www.photoexcellence.com.au)