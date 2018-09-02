Matt Kuchar commits to 2018 Australian Open at The Lakes

POPULAR American golfer Matt Kuchar has confirmed there will be at least some cries of “Kuch” heard around The Lakes in Sydney when the 2018 Emirates Australian Open gets underway in November.

The 40 year old American, a seven times a winner on the US PGA Tour and Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup stalwart, has signed up to contest the national championship from 15-18 November.

“I’m really looking forward to being a part of the championship in Sydney,” Kuchar said. “There is always a real buzz around the Australian Open and I can’t wait to have another shot at winning the Stonehaven Cup.”

Affectionately known around the golf world as “Kuch”, the softly spoken Georgian will play the Australian Open for the third time having made his debut in 2000 at Kingston Heath Golf Club and then playing again in 2011 at The Lakes.

The world No.31 is in the midst of another strong season on the PGA Tour, with four top-10 finishes to date, including his second consecutive top-10 finish at The Open Championship.

Kuchar has been a fixture in the world top 30 for eight years, with much of that time spent in the top 10. He reached a career-high No.4 several times, most recently in July 2014 and won the US PGA Tour’s money list in 2010.

He won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, lifted the World Cup with countryman Gary Woodland in 2011 and won the 2012 Players Championship and 2013 WGC-Accenture Match Play.

He posted top-10 finishes at three of the four majors in 2017, including his runner-up finish at Royal Birkdale, and impressively has 11 top-10 finishes in majors since 2010.

Kuchar has also enjoyed great success on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia with victory at the 2015 Fiji International, a runner-up finish in the 2013 Australian Masters and a fourth placing at the 2013 World Cup in previous visits.

Golf Australia chief executive Stephen Pitt was delighted to have Kuchar return to Australia.

“Matt has won a lot of admirers during his previous visits and I know there’ll be many happy fans to whom this news will be very exciting,” Pitt said.

“The Open is always a great sporting and social week and I encourage people to book their tickets early to ensure they won’t miss the action.”

Tickets to attend this year’s Open have gone on sale through Ticketek. CLICK HERE for more information or to purchase.

The Emirates Australian Open is a flagship tournament on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia. The winner will receive a minimum of 32 Official World Golf Ranking points.

Further player announcements will no doubt be made in due course.