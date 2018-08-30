Western Sydney veteran golfers to tee it up for drought stricken farmers

By Noel Rowsell

Dunheved Golf Club will be running a Four-Person Ambrose Event for veteran golfers (over 55) on Wednesday 3rd October, 2018 in support of the Farmers Drought Relief Appeal.

Pricing has been sent at an extremely reasonable $10 per head, with Cart hire at $20 ($10 per player) and pre-ordered lunches at $10.

The event will be an 8am Shotgun start, with organisers anticipating a field in excess of one hundred and forty players on the day.

The Dunheved course is one of the finest in Sydney’s western suburbs and constantly rates highly in official Club rankings.

The course was also one of the host Clubs in this year’s NSW Veteran Golfers Association Stroke-Play Championships.

Nominations for this event can be addressed to the Club on email office@dunhevedgolfclub.com.au or by phone on 02 9623 0239.

PHOTOS: Action from the NSWVGA Stroke-Play Championships, which were played at Dunheved GC earlier this year – photos courtesy of Noel Rowsell (www.photoexcellence.com.au)