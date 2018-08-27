Senior golfing stars set to light up Albury: October 2018

The 2018 NSW Senior Open is set to light up Albury in October with the Thurgoona Golf and Country Club Resort again hosting over 140 of Australia’s finest senior golfers in the 54-hole championship.

Sydneysider Grant Kenny, who took out last year’s inaugural event, will be back to defend his crown alongside some of the greatest names of the Australasian PGA Tour when the event gets underway on October 26th.

The evergreen Peter Senior will be one of the tournament’s drawcards, alongside household names like Craig Parry, Peter O’Malley, and Mike Harwood.

Two-time Australian Open Champion Peter Fowler will make his tournament debut following another successful year on the European Senior Tour where he has just taken out the Willow Senior Golf Classic.

Chief Executive of Golf NSW, Stuart Fraser, said last year’s championship was an outstanding success and he was expecting this year to be even better.

“Last year’s tournament was a thriller. We were privileged to see a fantastic battle down the stretch between Grant Kenny and Peter Senior on the final day.

“It was a real plus to see the number of golf fans from the region who turned out to walk the fairways with the stars during the entire event. The support the Albury region has shown to the tournament has been fantastic. We are delighted to be back,” Fraser said.

The $100,000 NSW Senior Open will take place at Thurgoona Country Club Resort, Albury, from October 26 – 28, 2018. The Championship forms part of the Australasian PGA Ladbrokes Legends Tour.

Spectator entry is free.