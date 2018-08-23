Controlling Pitching Distance: PGA Teaching Professional Arian Sanjar: Video

By
Brian O'Hare
-

WE all know the importance of the short game in scoring in golf and a critical element is confidence in short pitching around the greens.

If you can get your pitching and chipping together and hit those shots reasonably close to the pin it makes your putting a whole lot easier.

“When it comes to pitching, distance control is king,” says Arian Sanjar from the Twin Waters Golf Academy on the Sunshine Coast

In this PGA TV video Arian provides a strategy to improve confidence in your distance control.

Brian O'Hare
