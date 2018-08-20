Leonay golfers teeing up for Prostate Cancer Support Group

Story and Photos by Noel Rowsell

A huge field of one hundred and thirty-nine players teed off at Leonay Golf Club on Saturday, in the annual Col Roffe Memorial Golf Day, this year supporting the Penrith and Blue Mountain Prostate Cancer Support Group (PCSG).

The day’s event was a four-person Ambrose and two of Leonay’s top-ranked A Grade players (David Moore and Daniel Worthy), along with team-mates James Markham and Peter Walker, scorched around the course with a fabulous ten-under par score of 57, two shots clear of Robert Kuipers, Adrian Kuipers, Bruce Grant and John Pridans with an eight-under 59.

The Nett Division winners were the team of Terry Flynn, Andrew Brockbank, Gillian Gordon and John Gallagher with a score of 49.37, ahead of Andrew Summers, Eric Summers, Ben Crilley and Greg Crilley with 49.75.

The Nearest the Pin winners were Brian Metcalfe (6th), Peter Homan (9th), Peter McFarlane (10th), Greg Crilley (13th) and Andrew Taylor (18).

The event raised an impressive $3,900 for the Penrith & Blue Mountains PCSG, comprised of $2,000 from the Men, $500 from the Ladies and $1,200 from a well-supported raffle.