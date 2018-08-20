Jarrod Lyle memorial service September 27

There will be a public memorial service on Thursday 27 September to reflect upon and celebrate the life of Jarrod Lyle.

The service will be conducted outside at The Sands Torquay, from 2pm.

Following official proceedings, guests are invited to enjoy light refreshments and take the time to watch a short visual presentation of photos from Jarrod’s life.

As per Jarrod’s wishes, guests are asked to dress casually and to include a splash of yellow with their outfit. Suits and ties are not necessary.

