Jarrod Lyle memorial service September 27

There will be a public memorial service on Thursday 27 September to reflect upon and celebrate the life of Jarrod Lyle.
The service will be conducted outside at The Sands Torquay, from 2pm.
Following official proceedings, guests are invited to enjoy light refreshments and take the time to watch a short visual presentation of photos from Jarrod’s life.
As per Jarrod’s wishes, guests are asked to dress casually and to include a splash of yellow with their outfit. Suits and ties are not necessary.
PLEASE NOTE:
- Parking is limited, so please plan ahead
- Seating during the service is limited, however guests will be able to sit on the grass
- Drinks will be available at bar prices
- The service will be recorded and photographed for private use, and may include the use of drones for aerial images
- An alternative indoor space is available in the event of inclement weather